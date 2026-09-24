Nice Try: Thursday's Trump-Xi WH Dinner Coverage Does Not Go Well for CNN, MS NOW

Earlier, we shared that President Trump mocked the legacy media, especially MS NOW and CNN, for sitting out on covering Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the White House this week.

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He wrote on social media that "CNN and MSDNC, to show you how fake they are, today refused to cover one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years, the arrival at the White House of the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng."

Then Trump took it up a notch, describing the daytime arrival and festivities as "magnificent — Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to 'TRUMP,' they refused to be there. That’s why they have such poor Ratings."

And as I noted, he launched a final biting salvo by saying that other actual media outlets would be on hand Thursday night to cover the "spectacular" State Dinner - not MS NOW or CNN. (You can read the whole Truth Social post here.)

Before we get back to the rightful finger-pointing at the losers at CNN and MS NOW, there's this. It is rare for China's leader to be on our shores at all. This is reportedly his first visit in more than 10 years, according to a live update from CBS News.

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS welcome President Xi and Madame Peng back to the White House for tonight’s official state dinner pic.twitter.com/u0A8Lc2ilA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2026

Anyway, the dinner on Thursday, and its preceding arrivals ceremony (video above) for Xi, did not go well for the legacy media, it turns out.

First, we see CNN's Erin Burnett had the breaking news... that CNN failed once again, and was denied access to the grounds to cover the state dinner.

BREAKING: CNN reporters have just been denied access to covering Xi Jinping's arrival back at the White House for tonight's state dinner — CNN pic.twitter.com/2tYrEPifbw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 24, 2026

Meanwhile, here was the exhaustively long Trump-Xi guest list, thanks to Bloomberg News' D.C./White House correspondent, Josh Wingrove.

He wrote:

The Trump-Xi State Dinner guest list, per the White House: President Donald J. Trump First Lady Melania Trump President Xi Jinping Madame Peng Liyuan Vice President JD Vance Second Lady Usha Vance Secretary of State Marco Rubio Jeanette Rubio, Spouse of the Secretary of State Chief of Staff Susie Wiles U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue Bonnie Perdue, Spouse of the US Ambassador to China Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent John Freeman, Spouse of the Secretary of the Treasury Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative Marlo Greer, Spouse of Ambassador Greer Cai Qi, CPC Political Bureau Standing Committee Member, Chief of Staff to President Xi Wang Yi, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee Member He Lifeng, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee, Vice Premier of State Council Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce Ma Zhaoxu, Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ambassador Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Ms. Ivanka Trump Mr. Eric Trump Ms. Lara Trump Ms. Tiffany Trump Mr. Michael Boulos Mr. Viktor Knavs Ms. Arabella Kushner Jensen Huang, NVIDIA, CEO Lori Huang, Spouse of Jensen Huang Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices, CEO Daniel Lin, Spouse of Lisa Su Tim Cook, Chairman of the Board of Apple John F.W. Rogers, Goldman Sachs EVP and Secretary to the Board Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE Linda Mills, President of New York University Eric Yuan, Zoom, CEO Tang Fangyu Director, Central Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee Minister of Finance Mr. Lan Fo'an Mme. Wang Dan, Wife of Ambassador Xie Feng Zhou Hongxu Deputy Director, General Office of the CPC Central Committee Director, Central Security Bureau Lyu Luhua, Secretary to the President Hong Lei, Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Protocol Department Cai Wei, Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs Mao Ning, Director General, Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhang Quan, Secretary to Madame Peng Zhang Yongchao, Deputy Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kelly Ortberg, Boeing, CEO Larry Fink, Blackrock, CEO Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone, CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI, CEO Greg Brockman, OpenAI, President & Co-Founder Anna Brockman, Wife of Greg Brockman Dr. Miriam Adelson, Las Vegas Sand, Controlling Shareholder Sergey Brin, Google/Alphabet, Co-Founder Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, Partner of Sergey Brin Satya Nadella, Microsoft, Chairman & CEO Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin, Chairman, President & CEO Sundar Pichai, Google, CEO Larry Culp, GE Aerospace, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron, CEO Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm, CEO Jeff Bezos, Amazon, Chairman Lauren Sanchez-Bezos, Spouse of Jeff Bezos Jeff Yass, TikTok Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan, CEO Michael Dell, Dell, CEO Mary Barra, General Motors, CEO David Solomon, Goldman Sachs, CEO Jane Fraser, Citi, CEO Elon Musk, SpaceX & Tesla, CEO Darren Woods, ExxonMobil, CEO Chief Justice John Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice Jane Sullivan Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice Spouse Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court Justice Jesse Barrett, Supreme Court Justice Spouse Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Spouse of Supreme Court Justice Speaker Mike Johnson, United States House of Representatives, Louisiana Kelly Johnson, Spouse of Speaker Mike Johnson Bret Baier, FOX News, American Journalist and Host Amy Baier, Spouse of Brett Baier Laura Ingraham, FOX News, American Television Presenter Representative Richard McCormick, United States House of Representatives, Georgia Jesse Waters, FOX News Host Emma Waters, Spouse of Jesse Waters David Ellison, Paramount Skydance, CEO Susan Dell, Spouse to Michael Dell Kevin Warsh, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jane Lauder, Spouse to Kevin Warsh Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce Allison Lutnick, Spouse to Secretary Lutnick Director John Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Michelle Ratcliffe, Spouse to Director Ratcliffe Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, Assistant to the President Katie Miller, Spouse of Stephen Miller Dan Scavino, Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President Erin Scavino, Spouse to Dan Scavino Attorney General Todd Blanche, Attorney General of the United States Kristine Blanche, Spouse to Attorney General Todd Blanche Meredith O’Rourke, The O’Rourke Group Secretary Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health & Human Services Secretary Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of Interior Kathryn Burgum, Spouse to Secretary Burgum Secretary Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation Rachel Campos-Duffy, Spouse of Sean Duffy Director Russell Vought, Director of Office of Management & Budget Administrator Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling, Acting Secretary of Labor Brad Gerstner, Altimeter, CEO Sangeeta Mehrota, Spouse of Sanjay Mehrotra Anthony Barra, Spouse of Mary Barra Kathy Woods, Spouse of Darren Woods Albert Bourla, Pfizer, CEO David Sacks, Co-chair, President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology Administrator Kelly Loeffler, Small Business Administrator Jeff Sprecher, Spouse of Kelly Loeffler Katie Simpson, Fiancé to Brad Gerstner Representative Jason Smith, United States House of Representatives, Missouri Senator Steven Daines, United States Senator, Montana General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Director Jay Clayton, Director of Office of the Director of National Intelligence Bernard Arnault, LVMH, CEO Alexandre Arnault, Son of Bernard Arnault Ryan McInerey, Visa, CEO Michael Miebach, Mastercard, CEO Sandra Lynn Ellison, Spouse of David Ellison Cheryl Hines, Spouse of Secretary Kennedy

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Seems the only ones left off the list were CNN and MS NOW.

The Trump-Xi State Dinner guest list, per the White House:



President Donald J. Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

President Xi Jinping

Madame Peng Liyuan

Vice President JD Vance

Second Lady Usha Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Jeanette Rubio, Spouse of the Secretary of State… — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 24, 2026

Now, there is new information from the White House on exactly why not just CNN but MS NOW was not allowed into the dinner event. You needed to request credentials in advance.

This is a pre-credentialed event. Contrary to what the Fake News wants you to believe, they don’t just get to have free rein into every part of the White House, every event, and every press call. https://t.co/wtVj4Sfohy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2026

Nice try, though, fake news. And really, it makes sense, with the humongous guest list full of dignitaries and high-profile folks.

I'll let them have the last word here mocking the resistance fake news squad for the rest of us, calling them out as "sick people":

What the Fake News still doesn’t get is that nobody trusts them because they lie — all the time.



Many of them made their careers by “resisting Trump.” Dishonest, self-important, sick people! https://t.co/tcURxETtck — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2026

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