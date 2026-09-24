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Nice Try: Thursday's Trump-Xi WH Dinner Coverage Does Not Go Well for CNN, MS NOW

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Sep 24, 2026 9:18 PM
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Nice Try: Thursday's Trump-Xi WH Dinner Coverage Does Not Go Well for CNN, MS NOW
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Earlier, we shared that President Trump mocked the legacy media, especially MS NOW and CNN, for sitting out on covering Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the White House this week.

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He wrote on social media that "CNN and MSDNC, to show you how fake they are, today refused to cover one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years, the arrival at the White House of the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng."

Then Trump took it up a notch, describing the daytime arrival and festivities as "magnificent — Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to 'TRUMP,' they refused to be there. That’s why they have such poor Ratings."

And as I noted, he launched a final biting salvo by saying that other actual media outlets would be on hand Thursday night to cover the "spectacular" State Dinner - not MS NOW or CNN. (You can read the whole Truth Social post here.)

Before we get back to the rightful finger-pointing at the losers at CNN and MS NOW, there's this. It is rare for China's leader to be on our shores at all. This is reportedly his first visit in more than 10 years, according to a live update from CBS News. 

Anyway, the dinner on Thursday, and its preceding arrivals ceremony (video above) for Xi, did not go well for the legacy media, it turns out.

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First, we see CNN's Erin Burnett had the breaking news... that CNN failed once again, and was denied access to the grounds to cover the state dinner.

Meanwhile, here was the exhaustively long Trump-Xi guest list, thanks to Bloomberg News' D.C./White House correspondent, Josh Wingrove.

He wrote: 

The Trump-Xi State Dinner guest list, per the White House:

President Donald J. Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

President Xi Jinping

Madame Peng Liyuan

Vice President JD Vance

Second Lady Usha Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Jeanette Rubio, Spouse of the Secretary of State

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue

Bonnie Perdue, Spouse of the US Ambassador to China

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent

John Freeman, Spouse of the Secretary of the Treasury

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative

Marlo Greer, Spouse of Ambassador Greer

Cai Qi, CPC Political Bureau Standing Committee Member, Chief of Staff to President Xi

Wang Yi, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee Member

He Lifeng, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee, Vice Premier of State Council

Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission

Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce

Ma Zhaoxu, Executive Vice Foreign Minister

Ambassador Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the United States

Ms. Ivanka Trump

Mr. Eric Trump

Ms. Lara Trump

Ms. Tiffany Trump

Mr. Michael Boulos

Mr. Viktor Knavs

Ms. Arabella Kushner

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA, CEO

Lori Huang, Spouse of Jensen Huang

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, CEO

Dr. Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices, CEO

Daniel Lin, Spouse of Lisa Su

Tim Cook, Chairman of the Board of Apple

John F.W. Rogers, Goldman Sachs EVP and Secretary to the Board

Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE

Linda Mills, President of New York University

Eric Yuan, Zoom, CEO

Tang Fangyu Director, Central Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee

Minister of Finance Mr. Lan Fo'an

Mme. Wang Dan, Wife of Ambassador Xie Feng

Zhou Hongxu Deputy Director, General Office of the CPC Central Committee Director, Central Security Bureau

Lyu Luhua, Secretary to the President

Hong Lei, Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Protocol Department

Cai Wei, Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs

Mao Ning, Director General, Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Zhang Quan, Secretary to Madame Peng

Zhang Yongchao, Deputy Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing, CEO

Larry Fink, Blackrock, CEO

Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone, CEO

Sam Altman, OpenAI, CEO

Greg Brockman, OpenAI, President & Co-Founder

Anna Brockman, Wife of Greg Brockman

Dr. Miriam Adelson, Las Vegas Sand, Controlling Shareholder

Sergey Brin, Google/Alphabet, Co-Founder

Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, Partner of Sergey Brin

Satya Nadella, Microsoft, Chairman & CEO

Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin, Chairman, President & CEO

Sundar Pichai, Google, CEO

Larry Culp, GE Aerospace, CEO

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron, CEO

Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm, CEO

Jeff Bezos, Amazon, Chairman

Lauren Sanchez-Bezos, Spouse of Jeff Bezos

Jeff Yass, TikTok

Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan, CEO

Michael Dell, Dell, CEO

Mary Barra, General Motors, CEO

David Solomon, Goldman Sachs, CEO

Jane Fraser, Citi, CEO

Elon Musk, SpaceX & Tesla, CEO

Darren Woods, ExxonMobil, CEO

Chief Justice John Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice

Jane Sullivan Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice Spouse

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court Justice

Jesse Barrett, Supreme Court Justice Spouse

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Spouse of Supreme Court Justice

Speaker Mike Johnson, United States House of Representatives, Louisiana

Kelly Johnson, Spouse of Speaker Mike Johnson

Bret Baier, FOX News, American Journalist and Host

Amy Baier, Spouse of Brett Baier

Laura Ingraham, FOX News, American Television Presenter

Representative Richard McCormick, United States House of Representatives, Georgia

Jesse Waters, FOX News Host

Emma Waters, Spouse of Jesse Waters

David Ellison, Paramount Skydance, CEO

Susan Dell, Spouse to Michael Dell

Kevin Warsh, Chairman of the Federal Reserve

Jane Lauder, Spouse to Kevin Warsh

Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce

Allison Lutnick, Spouse to Secretary Lutnick

Director John Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Michelle Ratcliffe, Spouse to Director Ratcliffe

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, Assistant to the President

Katie Miller, Spouse of Stephen Miller

Dan Scavino, Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President

Erin Scavino, Spouse to Dan Scavino

Attorney General Todd Blanche, Attorney General of the United States

Kristine Blanche, Spouse to Attorney General Todd Blanche

Meredith O’Rourke, The O’Rourke Group

Secretary Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health & Human Services

Secretary Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education

Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of Interior

Kathryn Burgum, Spouse to Secretary Burgum

Secretary Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation

Rachel Campos-Duffy, Spouse of Sean Duffy

Director Russell Vought, Director of Office of Management & Budget

Administrator Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling, Acting Secretary of Labor

Brad Gerstner, Altimeter, CEO

Sangeeta Mehrota, Spouse of Sanjay Mehrotra

Anthony Barra, Spouse of Mary Barra

Kathy Woods, Spouse of Darren Woods

Albert Bourla, Pfizer, CEO

David Sacks, Co-chair, President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Administrator Kelly Loeffler, Small Business Administrator

Jeff Sprecher, Spouse of Kelly Loeffler

Katie Simpson, Fiancé to Brad Gerstner

Representative Jason Smith, United States House of Representatives, Missouri

Senator Steven Daines, United States Senator, Montana

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Director Jay Clayton, Director of Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Bernard Arnault, LVMH, CEO

Alexandre Arnault, Son of Bernard Arnault

Ryan McInerey, Visa, CEO

Michael Miebach, Mastercard, CEO

Sandra Lynn Ellison, Spouse of David Ellison

Cheryl Hines, Spouse of Secretary Kennedy

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Seems the only ones left off the list were CNN and MS NOW. 

Now, there is new information from the White House on exactly why not just CNN but MS NOW was not allowed into the dinner event. You needed to request credentials in advance.

Nice try, though, fake news. And really, it makes sense, with the humongous guest list full of dignitaries and high-profile folks. 

I'll let them have the last word here mocking the resistance fake news squad for the rest of us, calling them out as "sick people":

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News Topics CHINA | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | XI JINPING | WHITE HOUSE
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