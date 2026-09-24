Nice Try: Thursday's Trump-Xi WH Dinner Coverage Does Not Go Well for CNN, MS NOW

Earlier, we shared that President Trump mocked the legacy media, especially MS NOW and CNN, for sitting out on covering Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the White House this week.
He wrote on social media that "CNN and MSDNC, to show you how fake they are, today refused to cover one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years, the arrival at the White House of the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng."
Then Trump took it up a notch, describing the daytime arrival and festivities as "magnificent — Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to 'TRUMP,' they refused to be there. That’s why they have such poor Ratings."
And as I noted, he launched a final biting salvo by saying that other actual media outlets would be on hand Thursday night to cover the "spectacular" State Dinner - not MS NOW or CNN. (You can read the whole Truth Social post here.)
Before we get back to the rightful finger-pointing at the losers at CNN and MS NOW, there's this. It is rare for China's leader to be on our shores at all. This is reportedly his first visit in more than 10 years, according to a live update from CBS News.
.@POTUS and @FLOTUS welcome President Xi and Madame Peng back to the White House for tonight’s official state dinner pic.twitter.com/u0A8Lc2ilA— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2026
Anyway, the dinner on Thursday, and its preceding arrivals ceremony (video above) for Xi, did not go well for the legacy media, it turns out.
First, we see CNN's Erin Burnett had the breaking news... that CNN failed once again, and was denied access to the grounds to cover the state dinner.
BREAKING: CNN reporters have just been denied access to covering Xi Jinping's arrival back at the White House for tonight's state dinner — CNN pic.twitter.com/2tYrEPifbw— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 24, 2026
Meanwhile, here was the exhaustively long Trump-Xi guest list, thanks to Bloomberg News' D.C./White House correspondent, Josh Wingrove.
He wrote:
The Trump-Xi State Dinner guest list, per the White House:
President Donald J. Trump
First Lady Melania Trump
President Xi Jinping
Madame Peng Liyuan
Vice President JD Vance
Second Lady Usha Vance
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Jeanette Rubio, Spouse of the Secretary of State
Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue
Bonnie Perdue, Spouse of the US Ambassador to China
Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent
John Freeman, Spouse of the Secretary of the Treasury
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative
Marlo Greer, Spouse of Ambassador Greer
Cai Qi, CPC Political Bureau Standing Committee Member, Chief of Staff to President Xi
Wang Yi, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee Member
He Lifeng, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee, Vice Premier of State Council
Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission
Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce
Ma Zhaoxu, Executive Vice Foreign Minister
Ambassador Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the United States
Ms. Ivanka Trump
Mr. Eric Trump
Ms. Lara Trump
Ms. Tiffany Trump
Mr. Michael Boulos
Mr. Viktor Knavs
Ms. Arabella Kushner
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA, CEO
Lori Huang, Spouse of Jensen Huang
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, CEO
Dr. Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices, CEO
Daniel Lin, Spouse of Lisa Su
Tim Cook, Chairman of the Board of Apple
John F.W. Rogers, Goldman Sachs EVP and Secretary to the Board
Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE
Linda Mills, President of New York University
Eric Yuan, Zoom, CEO
Tang Fangyu Director, Central Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee
Minister of Finance Mr. Lan Fo'an
Mme. Wang Dan, Wife of Ambassador Xie Feng
Zhou Hongxu Deputy Director, General Office of the CPC Central Committee Director, Central Security Bureau
Lyu Luhua, Secretary to the President
Hong Lei, Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Protocol Department
Cai Wei, Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs
Mao Ning, Director General, Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Zhang Quan, Secretary to Madame Peng
Zhang Yongchao, Deputy Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kelly Ortberg, Boeing, CEO
Larry Fink, Blackrock, CEO
Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone, CEO
Sam Altman, OpenAI, CEO
Greg Brockman, OpenAI, President & Co-Founder
Anna Brockman, Wife of Greg Brockman
Dr. Miriam Adelson, Las Vegas Sand, Controlling Shareholder
Sergey Brin, Google/Alphabet, Co-Founder
Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, Partner of Sergey Brin
Satya Nadella, Microsoft, Chairman & CEO
Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin, Chairman, President & CEO
Sundar Pichai, Google, CEO
Larry Culp, GE Aerospace, CEO
Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron, CEO
Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm, CEO
Jeff Bezos, Amazon, Chairman
Lauren Sanchez-Bezos, Spouse of Jeff Bezos
Jeff Yass, TikTok
Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan, CEO
Michael Dell, Dell, CEO
Mary Barra, General Motors, CEO
David Solomon, Goldman Sachs, CEO
Jane Fraser, Citi, CEO
Elon Musk, SpaceX & Tesla, CEO
Darren Woods, ExxonMobil, CEO
Chief Justice John Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice
Jane Sullivan Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice Spouse
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court Justice
Jesse Barrett, Supreme Court Justice Spouse
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice
Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Spouse of Supreme Court Justice
Speaker Mike Johnson, United States House of Representatives, Louisiana
Kelly Johnson, Spouse of Speaker Mike Johnson
Bret Baier, FOX News, American Journalist and Host
Amy Baier, Spouse of Brett Baier
Laura Ingraham, FOX News, American Television Presenter
Representative Richard McCormick, United States House of Representatives, Georgia
Jesse Waters, FOX News Host
Emma Waters, Spouse of Jesse Waters
David Ellison, Paramount Skydance, CEO
Susan Dell, Spouse to Michael Dell
Kevin Warsh, Chairman of the Federal Reserve
Jane Lauder, Spouse to Kevin Warsh
Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce
Allison Lutnick, Spouse to Secretary Lutnick
Director John Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
Michelle Ratcliffe, Spouse to Director Ratcliffe
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East
Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, Assistant to the President
Katie Miller, Spouse of Stephen Miller
Dan Scavino, Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President
Erin Scavino, Spouse to Dan Scavino
Attorney General Todd Blanche, Attorney General of the United States
Kristine Blanche, Spouse to Attorney General Todd Blanche
Meredith O’Rourke, The O’Rourke Group
Secretary Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy
Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health & Human Services
Secretary Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education
Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of Interior
Kathryn Burgum, Spouse to Secretary Burgum
Secretary Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation
Rachel Campos-Duffy, Spouse of Sean Duffy
Director Russell Vought, Director of Office of Management & Budget
Administrator Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling, Acting Secretary of Labor
Brad Gerstner, Altimeter, CEO
Sangeeta Mehrota, Spouse of Sanjay Mehrotra
Anthony Barra, Spouse of Mary Barra
Kathy Woods, Spouse of Darren Woods
Albert Bourla, Pfizer, CEO
David Sacks, Co-chair, President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
Administrator Kelly Loeffler, Small Business Administrator
Jeff Sprecher, Spouse of Kelly Loeffler
Katie Simpson, Fiancé to Brad Gerstner
Representative Jason Smith, United States House of Representatives, Missouri
Senator Steven Daines, United States Senator, Montana
General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Director Jay Clayton, Director of Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Bernard Arnault, LVMH, CEO
Alexandre Arnault, Son of Bernard Arnault
Ryan McInerey, Visa, CEO
Michael Miebach, Mastercard, CEO
Sandra Lynn Ellison, Spouse of David Ellison
Cheryl Hines, Spouse of Secretary Kennedy
Seems the only ones left off the list were CNN and MS NOW.
The Trump-Xi State Dinner guest list, per the White House:— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 24, 2026
President Donald J. Trump
First Lady Melania Trump
President Xi Jinping
Madame Peng Liyuan
Vice President JD Vance
Second Lady Usha Vance
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Jeanette Rubio, Spouse of the Secretary of State…
Now, there is new information from the White House on exactly why not just CNN but MS NOW was not allowed into the dinner event. You needed to request credentials in advance.
This is a pre-credentialed event. Contrary to what the Fake News wants you to believe, they don’t just get to have free rein into every part of the White House, every event, and every press call. https://t.co/wtVj4Sfohy— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2026
Nice try, though, fake news. And really, it makes sense, with the humongous guest list full of dignitaries and high-profile folks.
I'll let them have the last word here mocking the resistance fake news squad for the rest of us, calling them out as "sick people":
What the Fake News still doesn’t get is that nobody trusts them because they lie — all the time.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2026
Many of them made their careers by “resisting Trump.” Dishonest, self-important, sick people! https://t.co/tcURxETtck
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.
Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the Conversation
VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.