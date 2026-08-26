The 'Stop Nick Shirley Act' Protest at the Sacramento Capitol Brings Out the Usual Chaos Actors

As our sister site Townhall reported, on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed AB 2624, colloquially called the "Stop Nick Shirley Act," into law. This is yet another attack by Gov. Hair Gel and his compatriots against the free speech of California citizens, specifically citizen journalists, under the guise of immigrant "protections."

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Now the state of California has passed California Assembly Bill 2624 (AB 2624), officially titled “Privacy for immigration support services providers.” That's an Orwellian name that hides what the bill actually does: it criminalizes independent journalism. On X, it's known as the "Stop Nick Shirley Act," which isn't exactly accurate. Jennifer Van Laar pointed out the legislation pre-dated Shirley's reporting on welfare fraud in the state. Van Laar has been instrumental in exposing Gov. Gavin Newsom, including his tax returns and other things, and she ended up leaving California over concerns of her safety. "At the time, I told people, 'Gavin Newsom's court system will not protect me if I need to defend myself, AND, they might actively seek to imprison me for some BS 'crime.' Some friends and family scoffed at that. This video (in addition to the "Stop Nick Shirley Act") shows my concerns were well-founded," she wrote on X back in July (after Newsom said he'd jail anyone who tried to expose California election fraud). So much for the "free state of California," huh?

Indeed. On Wednesday, Republican state Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (AD-75), YouTuber Nick Shirley, Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, Republican candidate for Attorney General Michael Gates, Pastor Jack Hibbs, and others organized a Freedom of Speech rally to protest the law.

I will be at the CA State Capitol Nick Shirley rally Wednesday, covering the event. If you see me stop and say hi! pic.twitter.com/wu3mbkFS1R — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) August 26, 2026

Conservatives answered the call, as did citizen journalists like Amy Reichert and Katy Grimes, and other concerned citizens, who came out en masse.

WATCH:

Big crowd for @nickshirleyy in Sacramento today.

The Stop Nick Shirley Act, like most absurd liberal policies, starts in California and comes to your state next.

Stand up and support holding the corrupt accountable!

Visit https://t.co/ZNNQf4w3uV pic.twitter.com/5pWYVOMQir — Alex Avetoom (@AlexAv2m) August 26, 2026

The crowd loves Nick Shirley https://t.co/D1bOlBFfaH — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) August 26, 2026

Nic Shirley rally is huge pic.twitter.com/1tuaj254WB — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) August 26, 2026

Counter protesters also showed up, although not quite in the large numbers of free speech supporters.

Counter protesters at Nick Shirley California rally https://t.co/iECNdhHIPq — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) August 26, 2026

This brain trust is mostly made up of Transtifa and astroturf activists, some of whom threatened that they would show up in order to enact the usual violence and cause chaos.

WARNING::coarse language in X posts/videos below

🇺🇸Californians are rallying at the State Capitol today to fight AB 2624, the so-called “Stop Nick Shirley Act” signed by Gov. Newsom just days ago.



Speakers including @NickShirleyy, @SteveHiltonx, and Pastor Jack Hibbs are demanding the state stop protecting favored nonprofits… — NewsForce (@Newsforce) August 26, 2026

Californians are rallying at the State Capitol today to fight AB 2624, the so-called “Stop Nick Shirley Act” signed by Gov. Newsom just days ago. Speakers including @NickShirleyy, @SteveHiltonx, and Pastor Jack Hibbs are demanding the state stop protecting favored nonprofits from public scrutiny. Protesters arrived, sparking heated confrontations.

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The fascist are activated. Reminds me of our events in 2020 & 2021 where they were mad we were protesting so they decided to assault event goers and vandalize cars. Sacramento PD were told to stand down and only intervene for loss of life so we ( Freedom Angels) had to get our… https://t.co/Jg6oTuY0yX pic.twitter.com/D1E3ZX9Th2 — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) August 26, 2026

The fascist are activated. Reminds me of our events in 2020 & 2021 where they were mad we were protesting so they decided to assault event goers and vandalize cars. Sacramento PD were told to stand down and only intervene for loss of life so we ( Freedom Angels) had to get our own security.

What was distinctive about this gathering was that the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Sacramento County Sheriff's Department exhibited a strong presence, unlike the 2025 Anti-ICE riots where the Los Angeles Police Department could not even hold the line. CHP and Sac. County SD were having none of what Transtifa and their lot were attempting to dish out.

BREAKING: Far-left activist taken into custody after clashing with Nick Shirley supporters in Sacramento, CA.

The independent journalist is leading a freedom of speech rally at the Capitol building after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” into law.

The… pic.twitter.com/Y1zPwEbJ88 — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) August 26, 2026

BREAKING: Far-left activist taken into custody after clashing with Nick Shirley supporters in Sacramento, CA. The independent journalist is leading a freedom of speech rally at the Capitol building after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” into law. The bill would make it a crime to investigate immigrant run businesses and non-profits. @choeshow @TPUSA @nickshirleyy

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Notice that those who are purportedly for the Stop Nick Shirley Act are the ones carrying the communist flag (hammer and sickle), Palestinian flags, and LGBTQ+ ones.

Make it make sense.

Nick Shirley’s rally at the California Capitol in Sacramento just started...

Two people already handcuffed and removed in the first 10 minutes.

We are off to a strong start. 🇺🇸

"Police are forcing both sides of the protest to stand together."#PROTEST #CALIFORNIA @nickshirleyy pic.twitter.com/x1paJzm2wh — zach bitango (@ZachBitango) August 26, 2026

CHAOS ERUPTS AT THE CALIFORNIA STATE CAPITOL



Wild footage shows scuffles and heated confrontations breaking out as protesters descend on the “Stop Nick Shirley” rally in Sacramento.



RAV’s @BenBergquam is LIVE on the ground as tensions boil over.



WATCH LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE. 🔥… pic.twitter.com/i6HvAIHB1m — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 26, 2026

And some of these miscreants even stalked rally supporters and planned to attack them as they exited their cars.

This little bitch and 2 of his comrades just blind sided me and attacked me 3 blocks away California state capitol in Sacramento. I drove around the block and found him hiding in a bush, I jumped out to confront him and he ran when he saw me. If you’re heading to the Capitol… pic.twitter.com/JGIxGKcKPD — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) August 26, 2026

As our Managing Editor Jen Van Laar wrote in April, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), the same NGO which funded the 2025 Anti-ICE rioters, sponsored and pushed for the passage of AB 2624, aka the Stop Nick Shirley Act. CHIRLA and their fellow travelers have already targeted journalists (including Van Laar) who work to expose this astroturf organization's finances or who dare to publish their misdeeds. The real purpose behind AB 2624 is to codify intimidation and harassment of investigative journalists in order to chill free speech, and to provide legal cover for the harassment that CHIRLA and their ilk like to dole out.

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If you follow the money, CHIRLA's dirty fingerprints are probably all over these counter protests at the Capitol this afternoon, and targeting of free speech advocates for violence.

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