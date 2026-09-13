RedState Weekly Briefing: The Clancy Holdout, Jelly Roll's Fallout, and Houthi Havoc

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most viewed stories in case you missed any of them. What do you suppose caught people's attention as we roll into mid-September? Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

Advertisement

#1 - Fifth Juror Speaks Out on Lindsay Clancy Case — His Testimony Paints a Very Disturbing Picture — by Kyle Becker

Let's just point out here the reason why we're not hearing from the male holdout juror. It's because he is likely in hiding in grave fear of being doxxed and subjected to the wrath of the Clancy supporter army. So, these jurors can claim virtually anything they want to disparage this holdout juror, and we're likely not going to hear any response from him. Just like we're never going to hear from Lindsay Clancy's children, ever again.





#2 - Whoa: NBC News 'Tries to Bury' Holdout Clancy Juror, but DeSantis Makes Him an Offer They Won’t Like — by Sister Toldjah

Now, let me say this: if he lied on the juror questionnaire about his background, that would be a problem, and - assuming for purposes of discussion that this is what happened - you can bet Reddington either already knew about this supposed fact or is just learning and will use it in future communications with the court. But let me also say this, something I know beyond a shadow of a doubt is the gospel truth: NBC News wouldn't give a royal rip about the supposed allegations against this man and the possibility that he might not have checked certain boxes on that questionnaire had he voted the "right way." This is, in my opinion, a new low in journalism, and I wasn't the only one who felt that way.





#3 - Jelly Roll Just Got a Very Public Lesson in the Consequences of Trashing Trump — by Teri Christoph

It was pretty obvious that Jelly Roll, despite claiming to be a Christian, decided sucking up to the cool kids of Hollywood was more important than being true to his roots (roots that include a felonious past and a pardon from Tennessee's Republican governor, Bill Lee). The backlash was swift, and Jelly Roll (real name: Jason Bradley DeFord) tearfully responded, “I’m going to try to do the right thing right now, because human dignity isn’t Republican or Democrat. Compassion isn’t left-wing, and mercy isn’t right-wing. Pain and healing know no partisanship.” Not good enough, said Law Enforcement Today's Kyle Reyes, who uninvited DeFord from appearing at the upcoming Big Blue Bash at Mar-a-Lago. Reyes had asked the singer to consider performing some worship songs to close out the November event that benefits the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) Foundation.





#4 - Iran Burns Another Proxy: Houthis Nearing Panic After Tehran-Ordered Offensive Fails — by streiff

As I said above, you'd have to be something of a twit to predict a government victory based on what has happened in the last month. However, there is no doubt that the government offensive has stopped the Houthi attempt to gain control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and Red Sea shipping. This also sends a broader message to Iranian proxies. The IRGC regime is quite willing to burn down its proxy armies if it thinks it might give it an advantage. Iran encouraged Hezbollah attacks against Israel. This has resulted in the destruction of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon; see IDF Wipes Out Hezbollah-IRGC Underground Bunker Complex After Iran’s Latest Empty 'Red Line' – RedState. It has thrown its proxies in Iran to the wolves. Now it is ruthlessly tossing the Houthis into the struggle. This "martyrdom for thee, but not for me" attitude will be noticed throughout the region.

Advertisement





#5 - Three Lindsay Clancy Jurors Speak Out — and, Yep, They're Every Bit As Awful As You Feared — by Teri Christoph

The three unnamed women spoke of their frustrations with the lone male juror who refused to agree with the other eleven on acquitting Clancy (finding her not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility (i.e., insanity)). Clancy admitted to killing her three young children – 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan – in January 2023, but claimed she was profoundly mentally ill at the time. It was revealed by the Boston reporter who interviewed the women that the jury, which was made up of nine women and three men, was stacked with teachers and nurses, and the 11 who voted to acquit were miffed that the holdout "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children."

If you enjoy the Weekly Briefing, be sure to check out RedState Radio, our weekly podcast. It features a rundown of our top stories of the week, along with chats with a couple of our contributors about what they've been covering. If you like RedState, we think you'll like this added feature. This week, we doubled back and chatted again with Ward Clark, this time, about freaky socialists, fake heatwaves, the importance of self-study, the troubling Houthis, and, of course, 9/11. You can always find RedState Radio and our other featured podcasts by clicking on the Podcast tab at the top of the page. Liking, subscribing, and following are much appreciated.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.