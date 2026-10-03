The One Thing (or Person) Giving Me Pause About a Republican Wipeout in November

By just about every measure, the Republicans stand to lose at least the House of Representatives in November. They could possibly lose the Senate, depending on which forecaster or polling summary you look at. Despite the best efforts of President Donald Trump, Republican leaders, and messaging gurus across the country, the American voter feels let down by the Republican Party.

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Which, to a degree, makes sense. Despite the promises of 2024 in reversing the economy of the Biden administration, a series of economic conditions have left the American voter feeling frustrated over prices, job opportunities, and more.

I should probably feel worried that the Democrat Socialists are on the rise and that the Progressive movement is feeling itself a bit too much and pushing further than it ever has before. And I should be worried that some places that seem like deep red strongholds, like Texas, appear to be in trouble — enough trouble that valuable resources that should be going to swing states are instead going to save Texas.

I should, but as of now, I don't. Because there is one sign that I keep seeing that things may not be as bad as they are. And some of you are going to think I'm being flippant when I say this, but I really and truly believe what I am about to say:

The reason I don't think all is lost is because Speaker Mike Johnson doesn't think all is lost.

Every election cycle, the leaders of the Republican Party will trot out, say everything is fine while things are on fire behind them, and then walk back into the fire, leaving us all to think that they are either living in denial or just putting on a front. I don't think either of those is the case here.

In a recent appearance on The Moon Griffon Show, which is syndicated across Louisiana (FULL DISCLOSURE: The show's flagship station is NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, a station I manage), Johnson again expressed his belief that not only can Republicans win, but that they will grow their majority. Behind the scenes, I'm told that is not just a talking point, but a genuine belief... and an infectious one at that.

And while you may still be skeptical, need I remind you that Johnson, as Speaker, has delivered several impossible things with the thinnest majority the Republicans have ever had to contend with? Including the One Big Beautiful Bill? So, is it really so odd to think he might be able to pull off a victory in November? If so, how would he do it?

Again, probably magic.

It's not impossible, though admittedly it is improbable. There are a good many factors working against Republicans, and by all accounts, there's little hope. But it's almost as though the Democrats are having a "Hold my beer!" moment, caught between voters thinking they have gone too far and a base that has not gone far enough.

On a generic ballot, Democrats are about +8, which is what you'd expect in a midterm cycle with the negatives the GOP is facing. But on party approval, they are all but tied, according to the latest Marquette congressional party approval poll. If Republicans were to lose, it's not because voters prefer Democrats. It's because they're mad at Republicans. As Democrats continue to embrace the crazy, the voters hesitantly vote against Republicans to send a message.

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But there is only so much crazy that voters can tolerate, which is where the Speaker appears to be leading House Republicans.

The contrast is clear and so is our duty: Defeat the far left Communist Democrats so we can defend the Constitution and preserve the greatest nation in the history of the world. pic.twitter.com/Txbgx3hxLY — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 4, 2026

The talking point is solid, and Johnson has proven himself to be a very effective fundraiser, fueled (I am led to believe) entirely on optimism and Celsius energy drinks. Where Johnson and other Republicans can extend this is in specificity. It's one thing to say "Here are all the communist/socialist things the Democrats want to do," but it's another to really get specific. Ads that go beyond labeling and really easily explain why these positions are extreme will slow voters down on opting for Democrats in November.

But that will require a bit of organization and staying on message, which will also be needed from the White House. If the Trump team can lock in on that, working alongside the messaging from the Speaker, it can stop the needle from moving, if not move it back in the other direction. Message discipline is going to be the name of the game going into November, and convincing voters the GOP is better suited at turning things back around will be a tough hill to climb.

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The odds are against the Republican Party. That much is certain. But that optimism from the Speaker is contagious, and maybe Magic Mike Johnson might pull off another miracle.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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