Report: Somali Gang Shooting Injures 2 at MN High School Game, Has Major Implications for Midterms

Things seem to keep spiraling out of control in Minnesota.

Here's the latest from a city near Minneapolis, on what should have been a fun fall Friday night for students and their families. Instead, there was a shooting outside the Eden Prairie High School's football stadium during the game. The shooting did not involve students, though two people were injured in the gunfire.

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The Minnesota Star Tribune reported:

Eden Prairie’s football game against Minnetonka was evacuated on Friday amid the reported shooting and a major police response. The Eden Prairie Police Department said officers responded at about 8:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment and authorities say neither is a student of Eden Prairie or Minnetonka high schools.

It went on:

In a Facebook post, the Eden Prairie Police Department said the shooting is believed to have been targeted, and that no arrests have been made. The department said the investigation is ongoing and that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

But the shooting had wider effects, with Saturday night's homecoming dance getting canceled, the Eden Prairie principal announced:

Eden Prairie High School principal Dr. Jaysen Anderson posted a message on Facebook Saturday about the decision: “Due to last night’s tragic and unfortunate event, we will not be holding our Homecoming Dance this evening. While we believe we would have the planning, resources and support to make tonight’s event safe and enjoyable, holding a dance less than 24 hours after a trauma in our community feels out of place."

“Too many students, staff and families were directly impacted, and we need to be prepared to adequately support all students and staff when they return to the building on Monday," he continued. "I will share more about what that looks like tomorrow (Sunday) by 9 p.m.”

The Star Tribune report added that Democrat Gov. Tim Walz commented on the shooting event:

Gov. Tim Walz took to social media late Friday, writing, “No homecoming, in any community, should be disrupted by gun violence. Minnesotans are keeping students and families in our thoughts tonight.”

How could something like this happen? Alpha News reporter Liz Collin reported that her police sources confirmed that, instead of the generic leftist culprit, "gun violence," it was actually Somali gang violence.

Law enforcement sources again confirm Somali gangs are responsible for tonight's shooting at the Eden Prairie game. https://t.co/Zjy9PHba0X — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) October 3, 2026

CrimeWatchMpls wrote in its update above, which Collin reshared, on Friday night about the active scene:

UPDATE from Eden Prairie on the double SHOOTING at the game: At approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, Eden Prairie Police responded to the Eden Prairie High School homecoming football game following a report of shots fired. Two individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The stadium was evacuated, and a large police presence remains on scene. Community members are asked to avoid the area. This is an active investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This frightening incident in a safe suburban community in the Midwest like Eden Prairie directly ties in to November's midterm elections.

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The second-in-command in Minnesota, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, is asking the voters of the Land of 10,000 Lakes to give her a promotion to the United States Senate, incredibly.

Republican nominee for the seat, Michele Tafoya, is hanging tough in a dead heat, according to recent polling, as RedState has shared. And the conservative rising star is on the move with just weeks to go to the election.

Which makes Flanagan's release of a truly clueless campaign ad this week so damaging for Democrats, as my colleague Nick Arama wrote earlier.

She is weighed down by the fraud scandal in her state that has gone on while she's the Lt. Governor, a scandal that she acts as if she had been clueless about. [...] The fact that she spent money on this [ad] and let it go out just screams clueless.

Michele Tafoya said she’ll “protect” Trump’s Big, Ugly Bill in the Senate.



I’m going to fight to restore the cuts to Medicaid and SNAP - the same programs that saved my life as a kid. pic.twitter.com/FIDB5v8PH0 — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) October 1, 2026

There are no "cuts" to SNAP or other social safety net programs like Medicaid meant for actual Americans in need. The Trump administration, with no thanks to Flanagan and her boss and vice presidential loser, Tim Walz, is cutting out the waste, fraud, and abuse - much of it by illegals from Somalia and their benefactors on the Left. The One Big Beautiful Bill is doing what it is supposed to.

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But the Dems know that, and still want to trick voters with this fear-mongering. Meanwhile, people can't even go to a Friday night high school football game, since the people running MN do not care about law and order - only attacking gun rights for politics.

These kids have the right to attend their homecoming celebrations without fear of being hurt - or worse.

God help us all, if a Flanagan win in MN helps in any way the Dems regain control of the Senate in November. Then all Americans lose.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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