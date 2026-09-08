Jelly Roll Just Got a Very Public Lesson in the Consequences of Trashing Trump

Sometimes, the best way to learn that actions – and words – have consequences is to have to face up to those consequences. Most of us learn this well before adulthood, but that doesn't seem to have been the case with singer Jelly Roll. And now he's being disinvited from an event with law enforcement after he unwisely went political and alienated supporters of President Trump.

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As RedState previously reported, the country star spent part of his recent guest-hosting gig on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” taking shots at President Trump, cracking jokes about everything from the president’s weight – something Mr. Roll struggled with big time before succumbing to the lure of Ozempic – to his approval ratings.

"Well, Mr. President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important. And trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again," Jelly Roll said. "It’s crazy. Think about this, y’all. In the last few years, I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump."

It was pretty obvious that Jelly Roll, despite claiming to be a Christian, decided sucking up to the cool kids of Hollywood was more important than being true to his roots (roots that include a felonious past and a pardon from Tennessee's Republican governor, Bill Lee).

The backlash was swift, and Jelly Roll (real name: Jason Bradley DeFord) tearfully responded, “I’m going to try to do the right thing right now, because human dignity isn’t Republican or Democrat. Compassion isn’t left-wing, and mercy isn’t right-wing. Pain and healing know no partisanship.”

Not good enough, said Law Enforcement Today's Kyle Reyes, who uninvited DeFord from appearing at the upcoming Big Blue Bash at Mar-a-Lago. Reyes had asked the singer to consider performing some worship songs to close out the November event that benefits the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) Foundation.

Reyes revealed in a long X post that inviting Jelly Roll was a "mistake" and that the singer's Kimmel remarks didn't show a "man who walks in the footsteps of Jesus Christ - it was a man desperately seeking attention and relevancy from the very Godless crowd that has categorically rejected his preaching."

We're DONE. You're FIRED. On April 26, 2026, we made the mistake of sending a formal invitation to country artist Jelly Roll Roll to perform at this year's Second Annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-A-Lago, the home of President Trump.



The event is a fundraiser for the Federal Law… pic.twitter.com/mdft5beRaI — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) September 5, 2026

We're DONE. You're FIRED. On April 26, 2026, we made the mistake of sending a formal invitation to country artist Jelly Roll Roll to perform at this year's Second Annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-A-Lago, the home of President Trump. The event is a fundraiser for the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that takes care of the families of wounded and fallen officers. Our organization, which owns the largest police news outlet in the world, is running the event. We'll be joined by the heads of all of the federal law enforcement agencies, sheriffs, police chiefs and supporters. This year's theme is American Superheroes, and we'll be joined by superheroes such as Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Dean Cain (Superman) and Kevin Sorbo (Hercules). We're formally withdrawing the invitation for Jelly Roll. As the owner of the company, I'm a proud Christian who actually studies the Bible. I'm a husband and a father of four little girls. And what I saw last week with this self-absorbed "artist" bashing President Trump and Conservatives was not a man who walks in the footsteps of Jesus Christ - it was a man desperately seeking attention and relevancy from the very Godless crowd that has categorically rejected his preaching. Galatians 1:10 reads: "For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ." The man has lost his way. I don't hate him. I actually genuinely pity him. As a guy who used to be well over 300 pounds, I know how much it sucks being the brunt of people's jokes. Some men struggle their entire lives not just with weight - but with shame and a desire to be socially accepted. Others find our acceptance and love in the grace of Jesus. @JellyRoll615 believes in second chances. As a felon, he's been given one by the judicial system. He may not get one from his former audience. But what he really needs to seek now isn't forgiveness from President Trump or those who he attacked... but rather from the very God whom he snubbed his nose at while trying to boost his ratings. Jelly Roll - if you read this, let me say this: you and I share a mutual friend and a mutual spiritual guide - Pastor Joby Martin from the The Church of Eleven22. Pastor Joby preaches that we are meant to stand firm and act like men. 1 Corinthians 16:13: “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love." What you did wasn't strong or in love. It wasn't the actions of a man. It was the actions of a little boy seeking the approval of man. I'd encourage you to check your heart, brother. Don't let the ways of this world lead you astray. This isn't about politics. This is about knowing who you are as a man. And you have much to learn. I very much look forward to honoring God at this gala. I wish you could be a part of it... but I believe that time would be much better spent with you diving into the Bible and finding out who you REALLY are.

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For the record, Jelly Roll's team says the singer knew nothing about the invitation.

Whether Jelly Roll knew about the invitation or not, he certainly now knows about the disinvitation. The quickest way to rediscover your roots is often having to relearn exactly what happens when you forget them.

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