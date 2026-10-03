Tom Homan Lands One on Legacy Media: 'If You're Illegal, You Got a Problem'

It's a little baffling, this notion that seems so prevalent on the Left that just because a person broke one law and (so far) no other, that they should somehow get a pass on the one law they broke. That sounds amazing, but that is the stance the Left takes in illegal immigration; if a person breaks the law entering the country illegally, they are somehow excused unless they commit some additional crime.

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Border Czar Tom Homan, speaking to CBS News, slammed the door on that notion. Watch:

Tom Homan explaining basic immigration law to a CBS reporter…



CBS: "Rep. Maria Salazar cited the stat that 50% of ICE detainees don't have an additional criminal charge here."



Homan: "Are they in the country illegally?"



CBS: "Yes."



Homan: "Then they are deportable."



CBS:… pic.twitter.com/WloxQkiNok — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 2, 2026

Here's how that conversation went; the CBS interviewer was referring to Representative Maria Salazar (FL-27).

Tom Homan: Where have we gone too far? CBS: She (Salazar) cited the statistic that 50 percent if ICE detainees don't have a criminal charge or conviction. Tom Homan: Are they in the country illegally? CBS: Yes. Tom Homan: They're deportable, by federal law. She's a member of Congress. CBS: So are millions of people. Tom Homan: Yeah. If you're in the country illegally, you've got a problem. You shouldn't be here.

A Saturday article from CBS commented on Homan's remarks and on his stances on immigration policy.

He argued much of the criticism is "about hate on this administration and taking on Trump," pointing to ICE's high arrest and deportation figures during the Obama administration, when Homan was a senior official at the agency. Pressed on the growing GOP criticism, Homan said: "I wish they'd sit down and talk to ICE. I wish they'd find out: What is ICE doing? How are they doing it? And educate themselves."

There's something to that. These same people protesting, interfering with ICE operations, screaming about arrests and deportations/repatriations, were strangely silent during the Obama years, when Tom Homan was doing pretty much the same job he is doing now — and for which President Obama personally awarded him a 2015 Presidential Rank Award for his work in moving illegal aliens out of the United States.

Principals, not principles. These same people who were silent during the Obama years are now angered at ICE, not because of what they are doing, but because they are doing it under the administration of President Trump. That's all there is to it. It's not a humanitarian argument, it's not a legal argument, it's no argument at all; it's simply another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and that's all.

And, at the risk of repeating myself, this is yet another reason we have to get out and vote next month; Democrat control of Congress will almost certainly result in attempts to defund ICE, to interfere with their operations, and to protect people who are in the country illegally.

Tom Homan has the right outlook here. People who are in the country illegally, no matter what they have done since entering the country against our immigration laws, are subject to detention and repatriation. The administration has been concentrating on the worst offenders first, and that's appropriate, but Mr. Homan is right: If you're in the country illegally, you've got a problem. Next month, let's vote to keep it that way.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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