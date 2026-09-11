'Holdout' Black Juror's Background Information Leaks — The Left Is in a Racist Feeding Frenzy

Shot, meet chaser.

No sooner did I finish tying a bow on the leftist Lindsay Clancy fan who mentally imploded upon learning that the 'holdout' juror was black, there comes the predictable aftermath.

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Lindsay Clancy fan discovering that the lone juror is black might be the greatest video in history pic.twitter.com/jIAjIvMcU5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2026

Vile, insipid, blatantly racist attacks against the black juror. You can't even script this stuff any better.

That's because leftists, when you really understand their worldview, are as predictable as the sun coming up in the morning and setting in the evening.

The sky is blue. Water is wet. And leftists are racists.

Why do I say that? It's because they are paternalistic, would-be "elites" who think they can run black people's lives better than they can.

When your worldview denies that people have individual agency, you start denying people agency.

This rapidly leads to dehumanization of those who "fail" to understand your collectivist worldview.

They don't properly follow the "oppressed" and "oppressor" victimhood script, and therefore, they become your class enemy. Or in this case, your racial enemy.

Such is the case with the racially charged remarks that are now being hurled against the purported holdout juror.

It all started when an interview revealed that the juror was black. (Notice: It's not Black, and it's not White. There is no adjectival "equity" involved here.)

On Friday, juror Paula Devlin revealed in an interview with CBS Mornings that he is a Black man and that he was the only person on the jury who was not white. That juror survived an attempt by Clancy's defense to remove him from the panel last week. Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington told the judge that the juror "refuses to listen to the law you have given him or her on reasonable doubt." But the judge declined to remove him, saying it was not appropriate for him to rule one way or another. "I don’t feel it’s appropriate for me to say I agree with one juror or 11," Sullivan said.

NBC 10 doubled down with the character attacks, which fueled the feeding frenzy.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators are uncovering new details about the lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. Court documents and interviews with family members reveal a history of domestic violence allegations. We discovered a pending eviction case tied to months of not paying rent. The NBC10 Boston Investigators also found an active restraining order against him, while he was listening to evidence in the case.

"We are not identifying him at this time because he has chosen not to speak publicly and the jury list is currently impounded," NBC reported.

Well, thank goodness for that. You didn't full-out doxx him, just kind of doxxed him while attacking his character.

Here are more details provided by the NBC report that will all but assure he gets doxxed.

In September of 2021, the holdout juror in the Clancy case faced a criminal charge for assaulting his wife out of Brockton District Court. According to a police report, the juror's 13-year-old nephew called 911 after he said his uncle grabbed his wife by the throat and threw her into a dresser. The report says the juror's mom repeatedly screamed, "You're evil!" as police arrested him. Court records show the couple divorced after the incident and the criminal charge was later dismissed.

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The report has fueled a feeding frenzy of racially incendiary remarks, which is the perfect bait to draw Woke lefties out of their carefully cultivated "anti-racist" demeanors.

This one may take first prize in the "we told you they were racist" contest.

After learning the Lindsey Clancy holdout juror is black, her supporters have started questioning if he’s intellectually disabled.



Just insane racism on display here lol. pic.twitter.com/Ynio5DLpFL — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) September 11, 2026

Corey Walker shared a Reddit thread entitled, "Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Trial Has Learning Difficulties?"

Oh, so the guy is r-tarded. Got it. That's not racist at all.

"After learning the Lindsey Clancy holdout juror is black, her supporters have started questioning if he’s intellectually disabled," Walker said. "Just insane racism on display here lol."

So typical. The holdout juror was a black man (which should surprise no one who knows anything about the black community) and now Clancy’s supporters suggesting that he’s “disabled.” He was raised on “God don’t like ugly.” https://t.co/5BzaKI2Yfn — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) September 11, 2026

"So typical," Anthony Bradley added. "The holdout juror was a black man (which should surprise no one who knows anything about the black community) and now Clancy’s supporters suggesting that he’s 'disabled.' He was raised on 'God don’t like ugly'."

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There was also an interesting twist in that the Clancy defense lawyer Kevin Reddington's insulting remarks hit differently now.

So, it turns out all the trashy remarks by Lindsay Clancy's attorney about the holdout juror being "unable to understand jury instructions" were being directed at the LONE black juror!!



Revisit everything he said about this man.



We know WHO the racists are 😡 — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC (@KBinSC) September 11, 2026

"So, it turns out all the trashy remarks by Lindsay Clancy's attorney about the holdout juror being 'unable to understand jury instructions' were being directed at the LONE black juror!!" X commenter DeploRebel noted. "Revisit everything he said about this man. We know WHO the racists are."

There are a few legitimate sidebars here. The first issue is we don't know how these details linked. Did a family member or someone close to the juror approach NBC 10 with the identifying details?

Also, there is the issue if the juror answered his questionnaire truthfully. Since we don't have any way of knowing this, we should just assume this is a character attack on the juror, which NBC is aiding.

The Marxist Media has shown it is capable of "high-tech lynching" a black juror for refusing to follow the Woke script on child-killing.

He just refused to go along with the 11 jurors who think that the heinous crime can be excused if the killer is a hormonal woman.

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But regardless of his background, he showed more character in that moment than the other 11 jurors and the disgraceful media combined.

People are capable of redeeming themselves by showing moral character. And that is exactly what this juror did, regardless of his skin color.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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