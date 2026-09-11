Whoa: NBC News 'Tries to Bury' Holdout Clancy Juror, but DeSantis Makes Him an Offer They Won’t Like

The campaign to name and shame the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case is just 50 shades of disgusting and, frankly, un-American.

As we reported, it started with some of the 11 other jurors, some of whom ran to the mainstream media at the first chance they got to complain about the fact that the holdout juror, who we were informed is a man, didn't see eye to eye with them "on acquitting Clancy (finding her not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility [i.e., insanity])."

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One of them was admittedly miffed over the fact that, in her words, the man "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children." Well, yeah. Wouldn't most people in a similar situation?

Then there was Clancy's unhinged defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, who, as my colleague Bob Hoge correctly pointed out, "crossed just about every ethical line possible" with a direct and pointed attack on the juror outside the courtroom after a mistrial was declared, proclaiming that his fellow jurors "were robbed by one man for whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks from the life of these other jurors." He then added, "I hope that guy can sleep well at night."

I mean, a defense attorney vociferously advocating on behalf of their client is something they are supposed to do. But as George Washington Law School Professor Jonathan Turley observed, Reddington's repeated attacks on the juror went way too far and were "utterly reprehensible," and possibly warranted "a communication from the court."

In an update to all of this, we learned from another juror on Friday that the holdout juror was black - and the only person of color on the jury - which shattered rabid Clancy defenders who wanted to blame the mistrial on an angry white male.

But, not content with the information that was supplied by other jurors about the holdout's physical characteristics, NBC News Boston has stooped to new levels, effectively doxxing the juror, who they alleged has previously been accused of domestic violence:

EXCLUSIVE: The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial had a history of domestic violence allegations, the NBC10 Boston Investigators have learned through court documents and interviews with family members. Read the full investigation here. https://t.co/qSjIiU8Og8 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 11, 2026

"NBC10 Boston has repeatedly attempted to contact the juror at home, where his landlord is currently trying to evict him," they reported, adding, "We are not identifying him at this time because he has chosen not to speak publicly and the jury list is currently impounded. However, we wanted to share the details that experts say should have raised red flags about how he filled out his juror questionnaire."

Now, let me say this: if he lied on the juror questionnaire about his background, that would be a problem, and - assuming for purposes of discussion that this is what happened - you can bet Reddington either already knew about this supposed fact or is just learning and will use it in future communications with the court.

But let me also say this, something I know beyond a shadow of a doubt is the gospel truth:

NBC News wouldn't give a royal rip about the supposed allegations against this man and the possibility that he might not have checked certain boxes on that questionnaire had he voted the "right way."

This is, in my opinion, a new low in journalism, and I wasn't the only one who felt that way.

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Did you run background checks on all jury members, or just the Black guy? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 11, 2026

Almost like you're trying to get this guy lynched or something.



Where have we seen this behavior before... — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 11, 2026

"They want to bury him," crime reporter John DePetro opined.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was also disgusted and posted the following offer for the holdout juror:

A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media. If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed and appreciated.

A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media.



If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed… https://t.co/1kRMNAbaYD — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 11, 2026

I mean, think about the awful message this sends to other potential jurors in future trials. Most people don't want to serve on one as it is, and try all kinds of ways to get out of it. Hearing a defense attorney put a juror on blast and then having the mainstream media basically do that attorney's bidding by revealing alleged personal, private information about that juror is basically telling other potential jurors that they'll come after them if they don't vote a certain way. Who wants that kind of headache in their life?

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At this point you have to assume the defense is working with the media to destroy the reputation of the black guy who voted to convict. He’s collateral damage. The real goal is to send a message to prosecutors to drop the case, and to intimidate future potential jurors. https://t.co/kOd3kU28kp — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) September 11, 2026

The man has a point.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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