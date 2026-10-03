Iranian Delegation Finds Out Rubio Doesn't Play If They Don't Do What U.S. Says

A limited number of members of the Iranian regime were in the U.S. to attend the United Nations General Assembly. But when it ended on September 28, a small delegation remained, supposedly to engage in more negotiations. But then, as we reported, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that they had "overstayed their welcome" and ordered them out of the country. The entire delegation was told they had to leave on Monday. But then, reportedly, two diplomats remained in New York. So the U.S. told Iran’s mission to the U.N. that the U.S. was aware the diplomats had not left and dropped the hammer on them, saying they had to get out immediately. An official indicated to Fox News Digital that the Iranians were read the riot act.

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“Secretary Rubio means business. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in New York long after the UN General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the country,” a U.S. official told Fox News Digital.

One diplomat left Friday night and the other Saturday morning, according to the outlet.

They apparently thought they could get around the demand. Then they found out Rubio doesn't play, and they were obviously being closely watched, as they should be while they were on U.S. soil.

Rubio eviscerated them while they were here, letting them know they had no standing to lecture us on anything.

🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Marco Rubio just KICKED OUT two more members of Iran's UN delegation from the United States, per Axios



They reportedly IGNORED Rubio's order Monday that Iran's entire delegation leave the country immediately



“Secretary Rubio means business." 🔥



MARCO DOES NOT… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 3, 2026

President Donald Trump also nailed the regime on Friday night during a campaign rally in Alabama, where he delivered a priceless smackdown to the regime after one of their leaders mouthed off.

"They lost one set of leaders. Then they lost another set of leaders. Then they lost half of a third set, and they had a little runoff for who wants to be president and there were no participants. Everyone said, 'I don't, I don't want to be,'" Trump told an audience in Mobile, Ala. "And it's part of our problem. I don't know who the hell to deal with. There's nobody to deal with. Nobody wants to be president, I'd say 'Who do I speak to in Iran?' They're not nobody around. Knock, knock. Nobody home," Trump added.

So the regime can either get its act together or it can face collapse.

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