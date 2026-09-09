Fifth Juror Speaks Out on Lindsay Clancy Case — His Testimony Paints a Very Disturbing Picture

A fifth juror is speaking out on the Lindsay Clancy case and he is giving even more color to the jury deliberations that produced the stunning mistrial.

After RedState's Bob Hoge gave an excellent breakdown on the fourth juror coming forward, this provides further context for what really looked like a coordinated effort to badger the holdout into changing his mind.

Advertisement

Nick Dargie is now the fifth juror to publicly discuss the explosive deliberations following last week's mistrial. Dargie was one of the two male jurors who joined all nine women in voting to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

ABC News reported that Dargie was “devastated” when the jury failed to reach a verdict that would have acquitted Clancy.

Dargie also sharply criticized the third male juror — the lone holdout — claiming he repeatedly failed to explain what evidence supported his position.

“There was — there was several times would ask him to show us, like, evidence or, you know, describe a witness testimony that helped to prove what he was saying,” Dargie told ABC News. “And — and he couldn’t.”

NEW: ABC News speaks exclusively with another Lindsay Clancy trial juror, the *fifth* to have spoken out since the trial ended. ABC said Nick Dargie, one of the two men who sided with the nine women who voted not guilty, was “devastated” he couldn’t to set Clancy free, and… pic.twitter.com/WhyppJL5HU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2026

“There wasn’t a single piece of evidence or witness testimony that he used to prove why he was thinking the way he was,” he added.

Dargie said merely disagreeing with the other jurors would not have been the problem.

“Otherwise, like, there’s nothing wrong with somebody having a complete opposite opinion,” he said. “Like, that’s — you know, that would be a hung jury. That — like, that is our justice system.”

ABC News correspondent Aaron Katersky reported that Dargie said the holdout “never provided an explanation” for why he believed Clancy should be found criminally responsible for murdering her children.

Dargie also told ABC that he believes he and the other jurors will remain friends after enduring the grueling trial — with one notable exception: the holdout.

He said “no one should have to hear the evidence that they heard” ever again.

MORE: ABC’s Aaron Katersky says Clancy juror Nick Dargie told him “the juror never provided an explanation” for why Lindsay Clancy should be found guilty of murdering her three children, but “he and the other jurors he thinks will stay friends — aside from [the holdout] — because… pic.twitter.com/NWG88FEntq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2026

Dargie's comments follow interviews with three female jurors, including foreperson Roni Carlson, who were openly critical of the holdout.

Carlson made perhaps the most striking remark when discussing his refusal to change his vote.

“He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children,” she said.

Juror No. 5, who remained anonymous in an interview with WBZ-TV, said the holdout was hardly the only person who entered deliberations with a strong opinion.

“The majority of people, it doesn't matter what side they were on, were very firm in their stance and their belief from the beginning,” she said.

Advertisement

“The stand-alone juror was not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side,” she continued. “So, I'm going to kind of defend that individual in a sense. There were some big personalities in that room.”

Let's just point out here the reason why we're not hearing from the male holdout juror. It's because he is likely in hiding in grave fear of being doxxed and subjected to the wrath of the Clancy supporter army.

So, these jurors can claim virtually anything they want to disparage this holdout juror, and we're likely not going to hear any response from him.

Just like we're never going to hear from Lindsay Clancy's children, ever again.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.