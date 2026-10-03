Iranian Leader Tries to Unload on Trump, but POTUS' Response to the Regime Is Priceless

Iran is basically hanging on by a thread at this point, and all the regime has going for them are their loud mouths because everything else is in collapse.

Advertisement

But they're hoping against hope that they can somehow head that off.

As we reported on Sept. 30, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) even released an open letter to the American people, begging us to vote against President Donald Trump. Except he isn't running, and voting for Democrats won't really change his power as Commander-in-Chief. The regime doesn't appear to understand how our system works in that regard, and the letter was full of delusional takes.

But it said something about how they might be perhaps deluding themselves with Democrat propaganda. In the letter, they claimed the "No Kings" protests were an indication of Americans rising up against Trump, and they called for more. But the funny thing is, if Iran is winning, why would they need to appeal to the American people? Of course they're not winning; they're in deep trouble, they know it, and they're getting desperate.

But Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei kept trying that approach with an blatant attack on Trump on Friday.

"After one failure after another, the worst president in American history just keeps talking — and talking — and now his words have even outrun his own fantasies," Rezaei wrote on X. "You can win every day in your own imagination. But reality is shaped by Iran — by its people, its soldiers, and its missiles."

If you no longer have a navy or an air force, don't even have air superiority over your own country, and you can't even get exports out and imports in, you aren't shaping anything, buddy.

But what Trump said in response during a Friday speech in AL, about the Iranian regime, is just priceless

𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏: 𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒, 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑, 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐅 𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐃 — 𝐍𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐃𝐘 𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐉𝐎𝐁



At his Mobile, Alabama rally Friday, the president answered the New York Times line that Iran was “𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨… pic.twitter.com/cs1Xx0SqHF — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) October 3, 2026

"They lost one set of leaders. Then they lost another set of leaders. Then they lost half of a third set, and they had a little runoff for who wants to be president and there were no participants. Everyone said, 'I don't, I don't want to be,'" Trump told an audience in Mobile, Ala. "And it's part of our problem. I don't know who the hell to deal with. There's nobody to deal with. Nobody wants to be president, I'd say 'Who do I speak to in Iran?' They're not nobody around. Knock, knock. Nobody home," Trump added. He's partially joking, partially not. Because who is in charge is really the problem - who is able to actually make a deal. While there is a president, he's not really the power, the IRGC is. But they don't seem to have their act together on what they want. Whether the regime acknowledges it or not, they know their position is dire. But bottom line, Trump said, "...[T]hat war is going to be over soon. One way or the other....It's going to end very soon and probably right after the midterms." Once they realize there is no salvation coming for them from the Democrats, or the full collapse comes with a revolt, their time is coming.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.