Hochul Gets Leveled by Officials After Guatemalan Illegal Charged With Raping Minor, Biting Officer

Officials in Rensselaer County blasted Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) immigration policies Wednesday after revealing that a Guatemalan man charged with raping a 16-year-old girl and biting a police officer during his arrest in Troy is in the United States illegally.

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County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Sheriff Kyle Bourgault stated that the case highlights how New York’s sanctuary approach attracts violent offenders.

Troy police arrested 25-year-old Kovy Carrillo-Flores, described in multiple media reports as "a man from Guatemala," on October 19 after detectives investigating a rape allegation approached him on Fifth Avenue. Police said he fought with officers and bit one detective while a second officer suffered a wrist injury during the struggle.

Rest assured that had law enforcement used force on this animal to bring him in, Hochul would be holding a press conference from his living room to denounce police actions. Thus far, she hasn't commented.

Carrillo-Flores faces four counts of third-degree rape for alleged sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl who could not consent because of her age.

"This is just the latest example of how New York's failed open border and sanctuary policies attract violent offenders who are here illegally," McLaughlin said at a press conference, where officials confirmed his illegal status.

@ICEgov Here's another criminal illegal who needs to be removed from this country. Let him do his sentence in his home country, not on the US taxpayer's dime. https://t.co/akGaf5Z0Gi — lovetogarden (@lovetogarden) October 20, 2026

McLaughlin and Sheriff Bourgault, joined by State Assemblyman Scott Bendett (R-107), also defended the county’s continued participation in the federal 287(g) program despite state efforts to end it.

"The state should stop attacking sheriffs and stop trying to dismantle our participation in the 287(g) program, which has been proven to be an effective way of determining who is in our county," Bourgault demanded.

The 287(g) agreements are voluntary partnerships between local law enforcement and federal agents.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), with Hochul's backing, filed a lawsuit against the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office to force it to end the agreements and any cooperation with ICE.

Hochul followed up by trying to bribe other sheriffs across the state with technology upgrade grants if they comply with the state’s “Local Cops, Local Crimes Act," which requires the termination of such agreements. She signed that measure into law this past May.

McLaughlin, an upstate Republican, has vowed repeatedly not to comply with Hochul's efforts to ban cooperation with ICE.

"Let me absolutely guarantee this low IQ and dangerous [Governor Hochul] that [Rensselaer County] will once again ignore your stupidity just as we did with [former Governor Andrew] Cuomo constantly," he said in an X post referencing news that the Democrat-controlled assembly had passed several extreme anti-ICE measures.

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"While you endanger New Yorkers, I will protect my residents," McLaughlin added.

"We WILL continue to work with ICE, and we will continue to participate in the 287(g) program to protect our people."

Hochul, James, and the New York State Democrats aren't interested in protecting the people. They're laser-focused on protecting criminal illegal aliens and predators.

In this case, Carrillo-Flores happened to be both.

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