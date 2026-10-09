This Racist Rant Against Sophie Cunningham and White Players Is Crazy Even by WNBA Standards

Former WNBA champion Syd Colson told Sophie Cunningham and other white players to “shut the f*** up” about men competing in women’s sports, said they should be ashamed for speaking, and branded Indiana Fever fans racist.

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Absolutely charming lady, right there.

On a recent podcast, Colson directed a warning at “the white players in the league,” arguing that silence is bad enough, but speaking on “the trans s***” is worse.

As most RedState readers know, Cunningham had the unmitigated gall to state the obvious. That men don't belong in women's sports. That boys don't belong in girls' locker rooms.

"I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men," she said.

But no, no. Colson, who was actually a teammate of Cunningham's last season in Indiana, insists white players can't voice their opinion on the matter.

“Let me just tell you now for the white players in the league, when you don’t say s***, and even worse, when you say things that are harmful, you talking about the trans s***, nobody respects you," Colson claimed. "Shut the f*** up. Shut the f*** up. Nobody wants to hear your opinion."

"Your freedom of speech, so you can say it, but just know people are just trying to get by when they’re dealing with you," she bellowed. "Yeah, that’s crazy. And you ought to be ashamed."

WARNING: Language

Syd Colson tells Sophie Cunningham to shut the Fu*k up and calls out all white players https://t.co/oy09OIun0l — Letstalkksports (@letstalkksports) October 8, 2026

My understanding is that telling basketball players to just shut up and dribble is super-racist. The LeBron James-Laura Ingraham fiasco made that clear. But on a serious note, telling one race of players to STFU and warning them that they have no right to an opinion is actually super-racist.

And Colson doesn't stop with players. She attacked fans as well, describing the environment around the Fever, including Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as one that is not discouraging fans from being “hateful, racist, homophobic, sexist.”

"It’s a slap in the face to black players who are in the organization right now, who have been in it, who are going to possibly have to be in it," she claimed of the fans who openly and vociferously cheered players such as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. “But this environment is not discouraging people from showing up and being hateful, racist, homophobic, sexist, any of those things. And it’s a problem. It’s a huge problem."

There is no evidence to back up Colson's claims at all, let alone as some sort of widespread problem. She's just wildly making accusations to paint Indiana fans as racist. That's what the WNBA has devolved into. Angry racist lesbians who really don't like it when straight, white, heterosexual women step onto their turf.

Or men, for that matter. Colson mentioned the fan who was menacingly approached by A’ja Wilson for daring to point in the Las Vegas Aces star's direction after a foul on Cunningham during their playoff contest. Wilson, you may recall, charged at the man, who was temporarily removed from his seat but was later cleared by security of any wrongdoing.

"Nobody said that the man who pointed is racist, but ..." the two-time WNBA champion said, before painting Indiana fans with the broad brush of racism.

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Wink, wink. We get it, Syd. Interestingly enough, Colson, who was covering the game as a commentator, had to be physically restrained from going after the fan.

Former WNBA Sydney Colson…….😳 https://t.co/YjxxrdzGQB — OutKick (@Outkick) September 30, 2026

“Who do you think you are? B****, who the f***do you think you are?” she can be heard saying.

Hint: He's not the bad guy in this exchange. Colson and Wilson are. That fan nearly got curbstomped by two WNBA stars in one night, all for pointing. Colson attempted to explain her actions on the podcast.

"Whether you think it makes sense or not, A'ja felt, and she said in the postgame, 'I didn't like how he was pointing, looking at me, and his wife,' and neither did his wife," Colson said.

"It was player instinct to get up."

Just as it was instinct to assume everyone who is white is racist. That's how Syd, A'ja, and a majority of the WNBA have been programmed. Next time Colson tells someone to shut up because of their moronic opinions, she should probably be looking in a mirror when she says it.

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