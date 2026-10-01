Woke Female Privilege Strikes Again As WNBA Announces Decision on Incident Involving Player, Fan

The WNBA remains a complete dumpster fire, with the league itself and some of the female coaches and players continuing to beclown themselves with their crappy woke hot takes and their attempts at out-mean-girling each other against players and fans they don't like.

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As RedState's Rusty Weiss reported, we saw this most recently during Game 2 of the first-round series between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Though the Fever went on to win 99-89 and even up the best-of-three game series at 1-1, there was an incident towards the end of the fourth quarter where, after she was fouled by Fever shooting guard Sophie Cunningham, Aces center A’ja Wilson appeared agitated with a male fan who was sitting a few rows behind the basket and aggressively walked over to confront him as he pointed at her and reportedly said: "The foul's on you."

After the game, Wilson played the victim in comments to reporters, insinuating the fan was being threatening. But video shows the man standing beside his aisle seat and pointing at her in actions that appear pretty typical for your average sports fan at a competitive game. For those who missed it, watch:

WNBA player A’ja Wilson lost her mind after a fan pointed at her, charged a fan in the stands and berated him. The WNBA is such a joke league. The fan did nothing at all wrong here. pic.twitter.com/KlMm3Whn4q — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 30, 2026

Wilson was assessed a technical foul, and the fan was initially removed before being allowed to return after the footage was reviewed and the Fever's security crew determined he "did not violate the fan code of conduct policy."

Many who watched what went down felt Wilson should have been ejected for her behavior and penalized for her actions. Well, not only was she not ejected by game officials, but the WNBA announced Thursday ahead of Game 3 that there would be no punishment for Wilson:

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson will not face league repercussions for confronting a fan in Game 2 of the WNBA first-round playoff series and will be available for a decisive Game 3 against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night. According to a league source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter, following an in-game review, the on-court game officials determined that A’ja Wilson was in the court area – what is known as a player escape lane – adjacent to the stanchion rather than the stands. Based on that determination, officials decided there was no cause for an ejection. The league took into consideration of the intensity of the playoffs and plans to stress safety to its players.

"...Wilson was in the court area – what is known as a player escape lane – adjacent to the stanchion rather than the stands."

Oh really? Video appears to show she was standing next to the front-row seats in the stands and was practically in the fan's face as she melted down:

It gets worse with every watch.



Nasty stuff from A'ja Wilson. pic.twitter.com/c5kioBS9lz — T (@Txnxsa) October 1, 2026

BREAKING: Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson will not face a suspension, a fine, OR ANY repercussions for entering the seating area* & confronting a Fever fan in Game 2…



None of the Aces’ players who left the bench or confronted fans will face repercussions either.



The WNBA is a… pic.twitter.com/BfLYukhSIC — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 1, 2026

And video taken from another angle appears to confirm that it was Wilson who was the confrontational aggressor the entire time:

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Angle from the stands showing full view of A'ja Wilson’s altercation with fan in Indiana, via @ericaf455:pic.twitter.com/Lrr84W8eI1 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 30, 2026

To make matters worse, Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud, who went mean-girl on former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom when he showed up to a Fever-Sky game in August wearing a T-shirt defending Cunningham, has now taken to smearing the fan in question on social media, insinuating he is a domestic abuser behind closed doors in comments some have suggested are grounds for a defamation lawsuit:

WNBA player Natasha Cloud thinks the Fever fan who pointed at A'ja Wilson and said "The foul's on you" probably beats his wife.



Wow. I'm not a lawyer but I think he probably has a defamation case here. pic.twitter.com/MuNMQGOjvF — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) October 1, 2026

Disgraceful. What an absolute clown show. That's Woke Female Privilege for ya, though. Let's see if the man files a lawsuit. I hope he does.

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