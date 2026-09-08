WNBA Hero Sophie Cunningham’s Text After Enes Kanter Got Tossed Defending Women’s Sports

Enes Kanter Freedom says Sophie Cunningham reached out after he was tossed from a WNBA arena for daring to stand in her corner in the fight to keep biological males out of women's and girls' locker rooms.

Advertisement

The former NBA center told Fox News that the Indiana Fever guard’s message after the game against the Chicago Sky was brief.

She wanted to know, "What happened?"

Freedom was famously sporting a simple black shirt that read “WOMAN noun. adult human female" during the game in question.

At some point during the third quarter, Sky guard Natasha Cloud lost it, triggered by Freedom's presence. Cloud began pointing in the draft prospect's direction and yelling. She was very animated.

Freedom simply smiled, arms wide-open, and stepped toward the floor. He never stepped over the baseline and really wasn't close to doing so. Security eventually escorted him out of the arena regardless. They eventually banned him from the arena.

Enes Kanter, one of the bravest women I know, just got kicked out of a @wnba game after being cursed out by a Chicago player. Is this any way for one woman to treat another?! I can’t believe this league is real. pic.twitter.com/kdcps2ssPk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 24, 2026

Cloud probably should have focused more on the game. They lost by 23 points, dropped to 15-23 on the season, and had to continue stewing over the fact that not even Angel Reese, with her putrid field goal percentage, wanted to play for that franchise.

Back to what happened. Kanter explained that he was there to deliver a very basic message, which the video seems to confirm.

“I just got up and opened my arms in the air and said, ‘I’m here to protect my friends,'" he said.

The WNBA wokesters are going to have an aneurysm over the thought that Sophie and Enes might be friends. Texting friends, no less.

Freedom, who solidified his profile through past attacks on the NBA and LeBron James for getting in bed with China, did not release screenshots. He did not claim Cunningham joined his broader campaign against the league. What he did say is that she is standing for the truth.

"I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men," Cunningham said in an ESPN profile in late July. The comments set off a firestorm in the league, which apparently thinks it's okay for men to be in girls' locker rooms.

“She’s standing for the truth… I think she’s an idol now and an American hero,” Kanter said. “I’m just really happy that finally someone from the WNBA got up and said, ‘Enough is enough. We have to stand for American values.'”

Advertisement

.@EnesFreedom: Sophie Cunningham Is an American Hero 🇺🇲



"She’s standing for the truth, and she’s standing for things even if it means sacrificing everything."



"I think she’s an idol now, and she’s an American hero. I’m just really happy that finally someone from the WNBA just… pic.twitter.com/klgnohP22e — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) September 7, 2026

Amen, brother.

Kanter, a former first-round pick in the NBA, has been making a mockery of the WNBA ever since they failed to affirm what constitutes a woman who can participate in their league. He declared himself eligible for the WNBA draft because the league can't figure out what the 'W' stands for.

More recently, he announced his candidacy for WNBA commissioner after Cathy Engelbert decided to hightail it following a disastrous PR season.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.