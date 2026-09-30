‘Complete Fool’: WNBA Star Goes After Fan Who Pointed at Her After Sophie Cunningham Foul

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was assessed a technical foul late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 99-89 loss to the Indiana Fever after confronting a courtside spectator behind the baseline.

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The exchange came just after Sophie Cunningham was whistled for a foul on Wilson with the Fever leading 90-79 with just over four minutes remaining in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Replays showed the fan stand and point toward Wilson as Cunningham protested the call. Wilson then stepped toward the seats, pointing and shouting herself, before teammates pulled her back.

Arena security briefly removed the man from his seats, then allowed him to return after determining he had not done anything that violated the rules.

"Following a report of a comment directed toward a player, arena security spoke with the fan involved and witnesses. Security determined there was no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct, the fan was not removed from the arena. We consider the matter closed," a team statement reads.

A'ja Wilson exchanged words with a fan in Indy after this play.



Wilson was assessed a technical foul and the fan was removed from their seat. pic.twitter.com/5PuB0sKLuq — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2026

This kind of reaction to fans is becoming an issue in the WNBA. Just a few weeks ago, Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud lost her mind because Enes Kanter Freedom was standing on the sidelines showing his support for Cunningham.

When I first saw Wilson lunging towards the fan, the logical assumption was that she would make a claim that he made some sort of racist comment. Because Wilson has a history of viewing Indiana fans as racist. (More on that in a minute).

But no, she admitted to having no idea what was said and decided she should get in the face of a paying ticket holder because he was male and had ... pointed at her.

"If I see a man come at me, taking steps towards me and pointing at me, I don't give a damn what you said. I don't give a damn how you said it, the tone. That is unacceptable. You don't step towards me, you never should, and point at me," she fumed to reporters after the game. "I'm not, I'm not, I'm not for that s*** at all. Excuse my French, and God bless me, but that there is unacceptable."

So, we almost started another Malice at the Palace, this time with possible racial connotations, because you don't like being pointed at?

Aja Wilson post game, doesn’t even know if anything was said towards her. All she sees is someone pointing a finger at her.



Wow, she should have been ejected for charging a fan. Uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/aRrq4A5Npu — HeHateMe (@_HeHateMee_) September 30, 2026

Granted, there's still time for Wilson to fabricate some sort of comments. However, witnesses to the incident have said the man simply said, "That's on you!"

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As in, the foul should have been called on her, not Cunningham. It bears noting that the point could very likely have been little more than a fan pointing in the opposite direction of the court. Meaning the ball is going the other way because it should have been an offensive foul, not defensive. In fact, you can see others in the clip pointing to the far end of the court on the very same play.

Critics shredded Wilson for her juvenile actions.

"Wilson lost her mind after a fan pointed at her, charged a fan in the stands and berated him. The WNBA is such a joke league," wrote Outkick founder Clay Travis. "The fan did nothing at all wrong here."

Sports commentator Jason Whitlock was a little harsher, calling the four-time league MVP a "complete fool" who is "soft."

"You wonder why most people don't see you as the face of the league," he said.

"A'ja Wilson made a complete fool of herself tonight. She actually deserves to be suspended. Another incredible WNBA fumble tonight. Just embarrassing," Whitlock continued. "I'm so sick of Indiana Fever fans being demonized."

Wilson sparked controversy when Cunningham's teammate, Caitlin Clark, entered the league, saying race was a “huge” contributor to the Fever star's popularity.

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"I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about black and white, but to me, it is. It really is because you can be top notch at what you are as a black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see," Wilson told the Associated Press.

"They don’t see it as marketable, so it doesn’t matter how hard I work. It doesn’t matter what we all do as black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug," she added. "That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is."

Clark delivered a monster performance to keep her team alive, posting 27 points and dishing out a staggering 15 assists. She also grabbed seven rebounds in her team's huge win. Wilson had 22 points and 9 rebounds.

Will she be able to get her head back on right before the deciding game on Thursday?

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