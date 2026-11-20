After returning from very successful Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in the Philippines, and an historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, President Donald Trump took to the podium Friday afternoon to give the American people an overview of the trip.

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He spoke about the various trade deals that were made between the U.S. and Thailand, and the U.S. and the Philippines. But he also repeated the massive amount of good economic news for America that has taken place in his second term.

TRUMP: INTEREST RATES TOO HIGH BECAUSE WE HAVE POLITICAL FED I'M NOT BLAMING THE FED CHAIRMEN, BUT FED IS POLITICAL EVERYTIME WE HAVE A GOOD NUMBER THEY RAISE THE RATE WE SHOULD HAVE THE LOWEST INTEREST RATE IN THE WORLD — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) November 20, 2026

The President began by saying that "The United States entered this trip from a position of unmatched economic and diplomatic strength. Our economy is growing faster than any other major developed nation on earth by a lot." He continued, saying that the U.S. has enjoyed 10 straight months of growth in manufacturing, and investments in new equipment are up 21 percent. Both are record numbers, he said. He mentioned that he finds the timing curious:

"Crude oil prices have plummeted since the end of the election. I wonder how that happened. Crude oil is down 20 percent since the start of November, and now it's down close to 80 dollars a barrel."

Trump added that "It is one of the largest drops, they say, in the history of oil; it's the biggest drop on record." He quipped that it was "[t]oo bad we didn't have that [before] the election, but that's the way it goes." Because of that, the President noted that "already, gasoline is down 60 cents a gallon from just one month ago." And it will continue to drop, he said.

Trump stated that $25 trillion in new wealth had been created since he took office. He added that the poverty rate is at an all-time low, and more Americans are employed than ever before.

New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also spoke, saying that someone could stand at the podium "for hours," and not get to everything Trump has achieved.

Stephen Miller: "What President Trump has achieved over the last two years is more than any president has achieved by far in American history" https://t.co/4aD8x4v4U2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2026

But Americans are not hearing the good economic news. It's not being heard because, incredibly, in 2026, we have a liberal press that still operates on the premise of "if we don't cover it, it didn't happen." It knows that not everyone is listening to or watching conservative media to hear the true side of the story. The job of getting the truth out falls on conservative media, but it also falls on Republicans, who did little to get President Trump's economic message out before the election. And while the reason is unknown, the sudden drop in gas prices after the election is suspicious to a great many Americans.

But with just weeks to go before Democrats take over the House and the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-1) is having trouble making sure those who are leaving D.C. in 2027 keep coming in to do the work of the people. Whether you won or lost, your job until January 3, 2027, is to spread the President's message.

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Getting the real story of good economic news out to Americans doesn't get any easier in January.

Warning: coarse language

.@POTUS: The United States entered this trip from a position of unmatched economic and diplomatic strength. Our economy is growing faster than any other major developed nation on Earth, we have had ten straight months of manufacturing growth, and crude oil is down 20%. https://t.co/eAQMOL5AaD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 20, 2026

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