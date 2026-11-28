It was pretty amazing to see what Elon Musk did for American kids with his amazing donation of SpaceX shares. First, he said SpaceX was going to give one share, and he was going to give one of his own shares, to kids.

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Then he upped that to an even greater gift - saying he was going to give each child a share every year, which could add up to a tremendous investment for the children.

But then a question was raised about whether foster kids would be able to benefit because many of the Democrat governors had not signed onto the Fostering Our Future effort started by First Lady Melania Trump, which would enable them to do so.

Musk said they would try to figure it out anyway.

We will try to get the foster kids shares anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

That's when the First Lady chimed in to help. She urged 22 Democrat governors who had not signed on board to back her plan to open savings accounts for foster kids. They would be federally backed, tax-advantaged custodial accounts that convert into traditional IRAs when the child turns 18.

FOSTERING THE FUTURE ACCOUNTS // AMERICAN CHILDREN ABOVE POLITICS Millions of Americans live in states that have not committed to opening Fostering the Future Accounts. (Savings & Investment Accounts for foster children.) All Republican Governors have pledged their support. Only Democratic Governors Josh Green of Hawaii and Jared Polis of Colorado have joined in the “Blue” States. A foster child’s financial future should never depend on geography or politics. America’s foster children deserve the support of all 50 Governors. — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2026

"Millions of Americans live in states that have not committed to opening Fostering the Future Accounts," she wrote in a post on X. "All Republican Governors have pledged their support. Only Democratic Governors Josh Green of Hawaii and Jared Polis of Colorado have joined in the ‘Blue’ States." "A foster child’s financial future should never depend on geography or politics," she continued. "America’s foster children deserve the support of all 50 Governors."

The First Lady said when she announced the accounts that this gives foster kids "the same chance for asset ownership and long-term wealth building as every other American child. By investing in our foster youth now, we help strengthen America’s workforce, communities, and economic future."

Imagine being so anti-Trump that it prevents you from doing something so simple to help foster kids. That's twisted - they should all be on board. And if they won't, they should be shamed into it. It's disgraceful they aren't already on board. Good on Colorado's Jared Polis and Hawaii's Josh Green for having some sense and care for the kids. Melania's replies were full of people yelling at the other Democrat governors to do the right thing. So much for "affordability" or caring about the children if they refuse.

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