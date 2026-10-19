Elon Musk Just Announced an Unimaginable Act of Giving. This Is Amazing.

Elon Musk has built rockets that land themselves, transformed the electric vehicle industry, and has even unveiled the first wave of flying cars.

Just last week, he was making headlines with a marvelous demonstration of Tesla's next-generation Roadster, a futuristic sports car that literally took flight.

Advertisement

But Musk is not just worried about America’s future. He is concerned about our children’s future.

Early Monday morning, Musk posted on X a remarkable promise: "Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many."

Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2026

That could be a game-changer. If there is anything that could rocket humanity’s spirits, it’s giving hope to the next generation of children.

And Musk’s companies are taking off. SpaceX went public in June in the largest initial public offering in history. The aerospace and artificial intelligence company is now valued at approximately $2 trillion, with shares closing Friday at $146.03.

According to Census Bureau figures, the United States has roughly 73 million residents under the age of 18. At Friday's closing price, giving every one of those children a single SpaceX share would represent approximately $10.7 billion in stock.

Yes, billion with a B. Musk hasn't yet explained how the shares would be distributed, whether eligibility would depend on citizenship or residency, or exactly when the program would begin.

But the premise is extraordinary. Give children a personal stake in one of America's most prominent technology companies, with the opportunity to benefit financially from its future growth.

And Musk isn't the first SpaceX executive to embrace the concept. In July, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell announced plans to donate company shares to investment accounts benefiting more than two million low-income children.

At current prices, that earlier pledge would be worth nearly $300 million. Musk's announcement would take the concept to an entirely different scale.

There is also an obvious connection to one of President Donald Trump's signature economic initiatives.

The administration's new Trump Accounts program is designed to give American children investment accounts that can grow over time, introducing families to the potential benefits of long-term ownership in the stock market.

Under the program, eligible children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, can receive a one-time $1,000 federal contribution.

And private philanthropy has already begun adding substantial resources.

Billionaire Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, pledged $6.25 billion to provide $250 contributions to 25 million eligible children. That's one of the largest philanthropic commitments of its kind.

According to The Hill, the Treasury Department has created more than 60 million Trump Accounts through automatic enrollment. The Dell contributions were reportedly fully distributed as of October 9.

The program offers a different approach to helping families build wealth. Rather than focusing exclusively on government benefits or immediate cash assistance, it introduces children to investment ownership and the possibility of compound growth over many years.

Musk's proposal would put that idea into practice on a remarkable scale.

And it comes at a pivotal moment in the tech industry. Just a day before Musk's announcement, artificial intelligence company Anthropic revealed plans for a public benefit fund supported by five percent of its equity.

Advertisement

Musk responded with a different suggestion. "I recommend giving the shares directly to the public," he wrote, later indicating that this was precisely what he intended to do.

His announcement the following morning provided the answer.

Rather than placing the money into a charitable organization that would decide how to distribute the benefits, Musk is proposing direct ownership for individual children.

The recipients wouldn't simply receive a grant or a charitable service. They would own an actual piece of the company.

The most persuasive thing that someone can do to build credibility is an act of generosity; a good will gesture can pay big dividends, both financially and politically.

And unlike the activist left, Elon Musk is not being generous with your money, he is being generous with his own.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.