Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

38 Arrests, Four ICE Detainers, and a Woman Strangled in Chinatown: Mamdani’s Response Is Unreal

A man who was allegedly removed at the border, snuck back in, racked up 38 arrests, and was wanted by the feds got released again and again by a system built to allow it. Like Mamdani, New York's leaders won't ever answer for that. Unfortunately, voters don't seem interested in making them.

'Crimes Over Decades': Boasberg Unseals Records Revealing Explosive Scope of Omar Investigation

Heavily redacted documents regarding the search warrant that the Department of Justice relied on to raid the Washington, D.C., residence of Rep. Ilhan Omar in October reveal that the feds believe the leftist Minnesota congresswoman has allegedly exhibited a pattern of criminality dating back decades — all the way back to 1980, to be exact.

The Aftermath of the Blue Tsunami of 2026: The Most Likely Reasons the GOP Lost

This unfortunate change in midterm campaigns by the Democrats is likely permanent. The bell cannot be unrung. The only way, in my view, the GOP can win midterm elections going forward is by following in the footsteps of the Democrats. The GOP needs to give their mass movement a vivid and tangible devil - “pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” And it need not be a president; Newt Gingrich was demonized very effectively by the Democrats in the 90s. It is also a priority for the Republicans to develop similar nonprofits and other groups to what the Democrats have produced, to contact voters and to get them out to vote.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — South Carolina Man Sues Over Gun Seizure

See, the problem is never the law-abiding citizen. It never has been and likely never will be. Those that are the problem aren't going to tell the police a thing. Why should we put ourselves in danger because of the actions of those?

HotAir — Today's Deep Question: Was Alice Huang Really a *Spy* Spy?

The Duck Rule: If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, chances are you're looking at a duck. The Sucker Rule: If someone has a long string of mysterious successes, uses that to hook up with a CEO with access to national-security information and systems, and connects with Chinese intelligence services on multiple occasions, chances are you're looking at an intel asset.

PJ Media — Ilhan Omar Raid Documents Released, and They’re Devastating for Her

It’s funny, isn’t it? Omar’s defenders got the transparency they wanted. They probably figured it would prove the case was political. Instead, it blew up their favorite talking point.

Townhall — Fifth Circuit Rules Biden-Pelosi Appropriations Bill Was Passed Unconstitutionally

As we said, this is a very narrow ruling that applies only to Texas, but the larger point stands: it was passed unconstitutionally, and Congress should find a way to address this going forward.

Twitchy — SO. DAMN. GOOD! X Goes Hilariously WILD Making AI Memes of Nvidia's Jensen Huang — Here Are the BEST

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While Hillary was busy crying scandal, Scott Galloway was nursing a broken crystal ball, and the pundits were suddenly VERY worried about capitalism, the rest of the internet did what it does best when Jensen Huang went back to Nvidia. It fired up the AI and turned the man in the leather jacket into a meme machine.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The critters, as we know, are off on their Thanksgiving break, but that's not keeping them from weighing in...

Kennedy: It's not my place as a senator to tell Mr. Huang that he can't cheat on his wife. He can go hit on Kristi Noem's ex-husband in a dark cocktail lounge for all I care. It is my place to tell him if you're cheating on your wife with somebody who could be a Chinese spy, that jeopardizes national security, and we're going to invite him in front of the committee. I expect him to take the fifth amendment so he doesn't incriminate himself in criminal prosecution but we'll give him a chance to explain — Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2026

...or bowing out...

Democrat Congressman Abruptly Resigns After Explosive House Ethics Committee Report Drops

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Tuesday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Medal of Freedom Ceremony — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host the 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning — White House Helipad

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Print Interview — Oval Office

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the White House en route to Palm Beach, Florida — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Palm Beach, Florida — Palm Beach, Florida

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And let me just note that, while I do love me some turkey for Thanksgiving, I'm fully on board with the tradition of the literal turkey pardon — figurative turkeys? Not so much.

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Agriculture - Brooke Rollins — Speaking of turkey pardons, Rollins, of course, will be part of the day's events.

Next stop for Freedom and Feathers… the @WhiteHouse! 🦃 The presidential turkey pardon is one of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions because we get to celebrate the American farmers who raise the turkeys on our tables. I’m so glad @RCamposDuffy could come along to West Virginia to meet Scott and Becky Rightsell. Thank you, Scott and Becky, for raising Freedom and Feathers and showing us around your farm! Turkey is a healthy, lean protein you can enjoy all year. I’ll take a good turkey sandwich any day! Next stop — the Rose Garden, where President Trump will pardon these two lucky turkeys this afternoon. Thanks to @ainsleyearhardt for having me on @foxandfriends this morning to talk turkey! — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 24, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had several more notable court decisions on Monday, including:

✅ In Prost v. Trump (sanctions against International Criminal Court judges), a New York federal court GRANTS IN PART the Trump administration's motion to dismiss, rejecting challenges to the president's authority under IEEPA to sanction ICC judges, as well as due process and takings claims. The court DENIES the judges' request for a preliminary injunction but allows their narrower APA challenges to their individual sanctions designations to proceed.

↔️ In United States v. Virginia (state restrictions on ICE cooperation and federal officers' masking), 4th Circuit AFFIRMS a preliminary injunction blocking Virginia from enforcing its masking and identification requirements against federal officers, but VACATES a separate injunction preventing the state from restricting existing 287(g) immigration-enforcement agreements, holding that states may withdraw their cooperation with federal authorities but cannot directly regulate federal officers performing their duties.

✅ In Iowa Environmental Council v. EPA (planned detonation of lead azide at Iowa ammunition plant), 8th Circuit DENIES environmental groups' emergency motion to stay EPA's permit authorizing the Army's controlled detonation of 68 drums of unstable explosives and LIFTS its administrative stay, finding that the challengers failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success and that the risks of an uncontrolled explosion outweigh those associated with the planned detonation.

✅ In People of the State of New York v. Trump (removal of Manhattan criminal case to federal court), the 2nd Circuit VACATES a district court order denying Trump's request to file a second notice of removal and REMANDS with instructions to permit the filing and promptly decide whether removal is warranted.

✅ In Common Cause v. DHS (taxpayer-funded political ads), Judge Jennifer Rochon (Southern District of New York) DENIES a preliminary injunction against the ads, finding no imminent irreparable harm after the midterms. [11/20]

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COMING ATTRACTIONS

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

In December, President Trump will head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

Also in December, newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before Congress.

MORNING MUSING

I placed a green checkmark next to the 8th Circuit ruling regarding the planned detonation of lead azide at an Iowa ammunition plant, but I must confess I'm ambivalent about it, at best.

Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of the EPA, lifting its prior administrative stay of the agency's permitting decision allowing the Army to proceed with the detonation (now set for Wednesday morning). So...that's a "win" for the administration.

For those in the path of the plume of lead particles? Eh. There's a fairly decent chance it's going to be wafting into northeastern Missouri, just as we're set to get a semi-surprise Thanksgiving Eve snowstorm. So you might say it's going over...like a lead balloon.

LIGHTER FARE

Grinchy Cat!

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