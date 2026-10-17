If the GOP Makes These Remarks From Hakeem Jeffries an Ad, Dems Will Never Win Again

President Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2024.

One of the big reasons he won was because of his promise to help clean up the mess that Joe Biden had made of illegal immigration. Trump immediately secured the border showing all it needed was the right president with the will to do the job. He also immediately put Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to work detaining those here illegally, and also went to work on deportations.

Advertisement

But now as we swiftly approach the midterms, the Democrats are promising to undo the work that has been done, and stop action in the future. When questioned about the subject, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), he said they were going to defund the ability to do deportations if they got back power.

Hakeem Jeffries nods in agreement when asked if Democrats will bring back illegal aliens who have been deported to third countries: "Trump's mass deportation machine does not get a DIME." https://t.co/4jQIPqKvsM — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 16, 2026

"As we've made clear, we need dramatic change in terms of the extreme immigration enforcement policies that have been inhumanely unleashed on the American people and hard-working immigrant families. And we've been serious about that from the very beginning. And one of the things we've done in this Congress is continue to make clear that Donald Trump's violent, mass deportation machine doesn't get a dime."

Not only is he saying that the "deportation machine doesn't get a dime" and they would try to defund the operations, but notice how he was also saying "yes' and nodding in agreement when the questioner asked him if he would bring back people who have already been deported.

If there were no other reason (and there are a lot of reasons), this should make people vote straight red down their ballots. This is nuts. I have no doubt for a second they would try to do that. How can anyone vote for people who think this way? And how much would that cost us?

If the Democrats got back power in 2028, I also have no doubt, the doors would largely swing open again and we'd see more illegal aliens flooding into the country. They did it before, they would do it again.

Republicans need to put Jeffries' response in all their ads and focus on him nodding as the man asks the question if he would bring those deported back.

If they do that, and people truly understand what Democrats are promising to do to them, the Democrats will never win again.

Country is finished if Democrats ever take power again. — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 16, 2026

I hate the GOP with the blaze of 1,000 suns, but I’m crawling over broken glass to vote for every single one on my ballot next month. Exhibit A: — ℒ ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) October 16, 2026

Thank you for the ad Temu Obama. — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 17, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.