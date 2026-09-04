Brandon Gill Gives Dem's Terrible Hot Take on Illegal Aliens the Smack Down It Deserves

C-SPAN had a great segment on Thursday on congressional news of the week.

A man called in from Virginia to talk with Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10). He chastised the Democrats for not only failing to address the illegal alien problem, but making it worse. He also asked a great question. "What about the 10 million people who are here, that are here illegally? We already have laws in place."

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CSPAN Caller: "What about the 10 million people that are here illegally? It's hurting the American people. Should they be deported?"



Democrat Rep. Suhas Subramanyam: "Good luck trying to deport 10 million people." pic.twitter.com/L8NiNCjiyT — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 3, 2026

The man explained that Democrats were hurting the American people by letting in tens of millions of illegal aliens, and that many came in with no money or skill sets. He asked Subramanyam if he would get them out of here and if he thought they should be deported.

Subramanyam made a dismissive response to this man's legitimate question. It was everything that is wrong about the Democrats in one line: "Good luck trying to deport 10 million people," he said.

The response showed he didn't give a darn about how much their awful approach to the subject has hurt the American people. Then, too, upholding the law is supposed to be a basic part of his job, yet it sounds like he couldn't even be bothered. He even arrogantly dismisses it, like it's too difficult, so it can't be done, basically mocking the voter as though the question is dumb. This is how Democrats treat voters.

The reality is that all that was needed was the right person in the Oval Office. After Joe Biden opened the doors and let millions pour in across the border, President Donald Trump slammed the door shut, and the border is now secure.

But then Trump also has had to deal with all those people that Biden let in. Subramanyam acts as though it's impossible. Well, maybe it is — to Democrats who don't really want to deal with it. But Trump has already deported more than 3 million people through regular deportation and self-deportation. He's shown what can be done, even with all the efforts by the Democrats against it. The administration also has more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after the One Big Beautiful bill, so they will be able to step up the pace and do more. They can do 10 million, although there are obviously a lot more than 10 million illegal aliens right now in this country. But 10 million is a good start.

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) had the perfect response to this dismissive Democrat attitude.

That's the right answer — you just do it by doing it. Democrats fail because they aren't interested in doing the job they were hired to do; they're simply interested in control, embracing extremism, and trying to target Trump.

Democrats completely abandoned their responsibility. Now the Republicans need to do all they can to get the job done.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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