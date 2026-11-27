Michigan has had Democrat senators for the last 26 years.

They should have had an easy walk to win that Senate seat this year, especially given the blue wave.

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But one reason they didn't was that Abdul El-Sayed was a horrible candidate. He even had Democrats fleeing because of his extreme positions.

While he talks about "unity," he was continually having issues of "small man syndrome" and ridiculous arrogance.

He just showed that again in remarks that he made to the New York Times.

Once he won the primary, the Democrat machine ignored all the red flags, backed him anyway, deployed Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) helped to flood in millions of dollars to support him to drag him across the finish line. Without that, the result might have been very different.

Yet El-Sayed is backing Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) for the Majority Leader position, and took one heck of an arrogant swipe at Schumer and the Democrats.

Mr. El-Sayed, who is also backing Mr. Van Hollen, said that Mr. Schumer was out of step with his own caucus on Israel, and “even the caucus position has been out of step with the country. We should not be continuing to support a foreign government that has used our money to commit war crimes,” he said in an interview. And while he said he had a good relationship now with Mr. Schumer and would support whoever emerged on Tuesday as leader, Mr. El-Sayed gave the New York Democrat little credit for getting behind him after his primary. “I was the nominee in Michigan,” Mr. El-Sayed said. “I could have been a stale piece of bark and he would have supported me.”

That has a lot of Democrats steamed, and you see backlash replies to his comment.

A stale piece of bark probably could have won MI-SEN this year without taking up $67 mil in IE cover and underperforming the rest of the ticket. — Jeb Fain (@JebFain) November 26, 2026

The lesson here is don’t help him. It’s not appreciated. — Joe DiSano 🤘 (@JoeDiSano) November 25, 2026

El-Sayed took money away from other areas where they could have spent it, even though it shouldn't have been so tough for them. Yet he's acting like he wasn't a struggling candidate who needed help.

But there is an ugly truth there in that arrogant remark — that once he became the nominee, they didn't care how bad he was. It's another example of how the Democrats showed in this election that they have no standards and will prop up anyone to win, no matter how many issues the person has.

El-Sayed may also not be fully absorbing that the Majority Leader, who at this point is still likely to be Schumer, is going to hold a lot of weight in terms of which committees he's on. Don't be surprised if El-Sayed doesn't end up on any of the premier committees. El-Sayed doesn't seem to understand the nature of the Senate yet — or he just can't control his mouth.

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