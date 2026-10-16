Things Heating Up As Omar's Husband Snaps When Confronted Over Rumors She Fled Country

Things are definitely heating up over the investigations involving Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05).

As we reported, there are reportedly multiple investigations going on involving Omar: one related to immigration paperwork and, separately, an investigation regarding financial disclosures. Subpoenas have been served on several people, including members of her family. Reports mentioned Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor. There are even reports that her phone, computer, and passport have been seized, in addition to the boxes of material that they carted out of the house.

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Meanwhile, people have noticed the generally very verbal Omar has not been visible. She hasn't been seen since her house was raided, and that's sparked unconfirmed rumors that she may have fled the country.

A reporter confronted her husband, Tim Mynett, outside of their home on Wednesday evening as he was walking their dog, asking about those rumors and the comments that President Donald Trump has made about the case. He was not happy with that and snapped back in response.

SPOTTED: Ilhan Omar's husband Tim Mynett snapped at questions surrounding rumors that the congresswoman fled the country following a federal raid by Homeland Security Investigations. He was seen outside their Washington, D.C., home multiple times, but Omar has not been spotted since the raid. Full story here https://t.co/M8MCCxSsp4 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 15, 2026

“There are rumors that the congresswoman left the country, is that true?” Mynett was asked while on an evening walk with Teddy. “You guys are annoying the hell out of all the neighbors around here, man,” he told Fox News Digital when approached about the developments this week, including President Donald Trump weighing in on the saga.

He refused to address the rumors about his wife fleeing the country, nor did he say where she was.

One of her congressional staffers had been spotted earlier in the day bringing in two large bags of Burger King food into the home. Security escorted her to the door. So they have security at the home as well.

Mynett had tried to downplay the situation earlier in the week when similarly confronted while walking the dog. He was asked if he had any concerns about the case. He said, "My wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee, no concerns."

I'm thinking it looks like he might have some concerns now.

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