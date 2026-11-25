There were concerns about the U.S. Army detonating about 5 tons of degraded lead azide in 68 drums at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown, Iowa.

That's understandable, although there seemed to be some in the media and on social media stoking the issue to create division or get more clicks.

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The reason that the government was doing it was that there was concern about it spontaneously going off because of deterioration, and that could be a huge problem. So they chose to do it in a controlled way, doing as much as they could to tamp down any spread from the blast.

Vice President JD Vance explained that point.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters Wednesday that the administration became aware about six months ago "that it was impossible to move it — it was impossible to effectively neutralize it without causing significant danger to the surrounding community." Vance said the administration examined other options.

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance reveals WHY the Trump admin made the call to detonate the lead azide in Iowa today "It was IMPOSSIBLE to effectively neutralize it without causing significant danger to the surrounding community." Vance says the Trump admin learned about six months ago that the material could not be safely moved or neutralized, and that the problem was kicked down the road by the Obama administration back in 2009. The two options: a controlled detonation, or let it sit there and risk it going off on its own. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 25, 2026

But what was wild, after all the furor, was that the blast and the smoke were pretty minimal, on the whole.

Let's listen to the hot mic on the Associated Press reporters, one of whom sounded a bit disappointed by that.

AP hot mic after the Iowa detonation: "THAT WAS IT?!? WHAT?!?" https://t.co/uY3YhePNtN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2026

"That was it?" you can hear one of them say. "What?" So much for the doom pushing.

Notice the big gap between the doom being promoted by some before and the actual reaction after it actually occurs.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly chided them, saying it was a success and, "Can't wait to read their story about it."

AP recognizes that the Trump Administration’s historic mitigation efforts were a success! Can’t wait to read their story about it. — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKelly47) November 25, 2026

It looks like they did a good job of keeping it contained at this point. They are going to continue to take measurements. But the initial indications are good. According to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the measurements afterward were so low that they were equivalent to no detection with the sensors closest to the detonation.

🚨 UPDATE: The EPA has detected NO LEAD in the air in a test taken 15 minutes following the Amy's controlled detonation of lead azide in Iowa Additionally, EPA Administrator @LeeMZeldin says "the lead levels are coming in so low that it is equaling no detection. And that's coming from some sensors closest to the detonation still at 'no detect.'" Let's hope it stays that way. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 25, 2026

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Zeldin also provided this update on X:

Over five hours after the Army’s controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, all EPA air monitors continue to report a ZERO DETECT of airborne lead. As one way to put this morning’s controlled detonation into perspective, I have been informed that the release of particulate matter from Kansas City’s fireworks show at FIFA World Cup FanFest was roughly 10x greater than this morning’s detonation. After collecting 1,200 land, air, dust, and water samples before the detonation, 300 EPA personnel and contractors were pre-positioned for continued sampling during and after the detonation. They are now back in the field sampling air, land, and water. We will continue our work over the coming days and keep providing updates to the public as we get more information. You can stay informed by visiting http://epa.gov/IowaData or calling 833-649-9624. Please only use the EPA hotline number if you are in the local area.

Over five hours after the Army’s controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, all EPA air monitors continue to report a ZERO DETECT of airborne lead. As one way to put this morning’s controlled detonation into perspective, I have been informed that the release of particulate matter from Kansas City’s fireworks show at FIFA World Cup FanFest was roughly 10x greater than this morning’s detonation. After collecting 1,200 land, air, dust, and water samples before the detonation, 300 EPA personnel and contractors were pre-positioned for continued sampling during and after the detonation. They are now back in the field sampling air, land, and water. We will continue our work over the coming days and keep providing updates to the public as we get more information. You can stay informed by visiting https://t.co/bQoZGV1duU or calling 833-649-9624. Please only use the EPA hotline number if you are in the local area. — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) November 25, 2026

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So that sounds very positive so far.

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