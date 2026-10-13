Trump Torches Ilhan Omar Over Massive Asset Flip As Jeanine Pirro Confirms DOJ Is on the Case

Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (MN-5) residence Monday in a stunning raid regarding allegations that she falsified her application to become a U.S. citizen.

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Although many on the Left are freaking out, they had no such concerns about weaponizing the government when Biden-era Attorney General Merrick Garland sicced heavily armed FBI agents on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 over the classified documents investigation.

But alleged immigration-related fraud isn’t the only problem Omar is facing: U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro confirmed Wednesday the Department of Justice is investigating the combative congresswoman over her dubious financial reporting.

In May of 2025, she listed her household assets in the range of roughly $6 million to $30 million, but then in March 2026, she filed an amended report reducing her and her husband’s assets to $18,004–$95,000 and listed the businesses as having no net value after liabilities. She blamed the discrepancy on an accounting mistake.

That, my friend, is one heck of an error. When asked about it by reporters, she replied in her ever-so-gracious style, “I think you’re stupid for asking me anything,” then added, "I don't have to tell you Jack s***.” Lovely.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and President Donald Trump absolutely unloaded on her for extremely suspicious inaccuracies:

Trump wondered whether it was actually a mistake at all:

Could it be that her highly paid accountant actually reported the money that was stolen from her fraudulent activities in Minnesota? Do you think the accountant actually gave the right number the first time, 30 Million Dollars, and then she was forced to disavow because she never would have been able to report where that much money came from?

If the Omars aren’t worth a significant amount, Trump mused, how can they possibly afford their lifestyle?

Where did her house come from, where did her cars come from, and what about her lovely place in Washington, D.C.? I didn’t know that Congressmen and women made that kind of money, but I do know her husband, according to information and belief, makes almost nothing, so it couldn’t have come from him.

Pirro wonders too, and she previewed her investigation Wednesday on Fox News. Her comments come at the 1:03 mark of this clip:

If a crime was committed, DOJ will prosecute it. pic.twitter.com/nuYWO7MabA — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) October 13, 2026

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ANCHOR JOHN ROBERTS: She was given a pass by the House Ethics [Committee], but somehow, $30 million… $30 million magically appeared, then it magically disappeared. PIRRO: Well, I can tell you that is subject of an investigation as well, and it doesn't matter — it doesn't matter what the House does. It doesn't matter, you know, what this agency or that does. We are looking at the facts, based upon the facts; we'll follow them wherever they take us. ROBERTS: All right, this is your office that’s doing this? PIRRO: Yep.

Omar may wish her net worth would magically go back up, because between these two investigations, it looks like she’s going to need plenty of cash on hand to pay lawyers.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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