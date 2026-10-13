Feds Turn Up the Heat to 11, Drop Subpoenas on Ilhan Omar's Family

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) has been plenty in the news lately and is facing two investigations: one by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for alleged immigration-related fraud, and another by the DOJ and U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro for financial shenanigans.

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HSI searched her Washington, D.C., home on Monday and walked away with several boxes of evidence, while Pirro announced her investigation Tuesday morning on Fox News. See: Trump Torches Ilhan Omar Over Massive Asset Flip As Jeanine Pirro Confirms DOJ Is on the Case.

On Tuesday afternoon, the stakes just got higher as the Justice Department issued subpoenas to some of Omar’s relatives as they dig into her family’s history and search for evidence of fraud or false statements in immigration paperwork, according to The New York Times.

JUST IN: Federal agents have SUBPOENAED Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) relatives as the DOJ RAMPS up their criminal probe into her family’s immigration history for fraud and false statements, according to New York Times.



Investigators issued grand jury subpoenas to Omar’s… pic.twitter.com/q9XqMIzInI — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 14, 2026



JUST IN: Federal agents have SUBPOENAED Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) relatives as the DOJ RAMPS up their criminal probe into her family’s immigration history for fraud and false statements, according to New York Times. Investigators issued grand jury subpoenas to Omar’s sister Sahra Noor and at least one other relative while digging through records on whether her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, LIED or OMITTED information on immigration forms before becoming a U.S. citizen. On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home and hauled out boxes of documents after a federal judge signed a court-approved warrant.



The Left has been screeching about the investigations into Omar, conveniently forgetting that they cheered on former President Joe Biden and former Attorney General Merrick Garland as they oversaw arguably the most politicized Justice Department in the nation’s history. They seemingly had one mission, and one mission only: Get Orange Man Bad. Leftists suddenly worrying about such things now that they’re out of power is a bit much to stomach.

The Times spent much of their article whining, but did manage to drop a few pieces of actual information:

A sister of Ms. Omar’s, Sahra Noor, received a subpoena, as did at least one other member of her family circle, according to people familiar with the investigation. On Monday, D.H.S. agents executed a search warrant at her home in Washington, carrying out boxes of documents, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss investigative steps. Ms. Noor, a health care professional and author, did not reply to requests for comment sent by email and made in a call with someone who identified herself as a daughter of Ms. Noor’s. Grand jury subpoenas are issued to gather evidence about possible crimes, and do not mean that the recipients themselves are under investigation.

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And so the plot thickens. Are we witnessing the final political downfall of Ilhan Omar, or will we continue to be subject to her anti-American diatribes?

RedState will keep you posted.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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