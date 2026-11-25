We haven't even carved the Thanksgiving turkey yet, and already there are people trying to put a damper on Christmas.

For generations, families have made a holiday tradition out of going to see the Radio City Rockettes perform their “Christmas Spectacular” in New York City.

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But those who attended Tuesday's performance got a little more than they bargained for.

In the middle of the show, a woman stormed the stage carrying a protest sign and shouting. Security guards came rushing in from both sides of the stage, and the woman's moment in the spotlight came to an abrupt end.





As it turned out, she wasn't the only one who had come to make a scene.

As the Daily Caller reported, at least three activists affiliated with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) were tackled or restrained by security personnel.

What could possibly be so offensive about a Christmas show that it warranted all this commotion?

The Nativity scene. More specifically, the camels, sheep, and donkeys that are part of it.

“No more animals on stage,” one woman shouted.

“Keep the camels and donkeys out of the performance,” another protester demanded.

A third was heard yelling, “Take the cruelty out of Christmas.”

One of the best parts of the video footage is watching the Rockettes carry on with their routine as if nothing particularly unusual were happening. Those ladies didn't miss a beat.

PETA apparently thought the footage reflected well enough on its activists that it shared the video on its own Instagram account.

“They were speaking out for the camels, sheep, and donkeys forced into a busy show containing flashing lights, a live orchestra, dancers, and even fireworks,” the organization wrote.

“Some animals are reportedly confined in a BASEMENT when not performing.”

But before anyone starts feeling too sorry for the camels, there's an interesting bit of information about where these animals come from.

According to sources who spoke with the New York Post, the animals are from a rescue farm in upstate New York. They reportedly receive round-the-clock care from their familiar handlers throughout the holiday performances.

Now, I actually think PETA does some decent things from time to time. There are genuinely horrific instances of animal abuse that deserve public attention, and I have no problem with an organization bringing those to light.

But this is just asinine.

Imagine saving up some money to take your children to Radio City Music Hall over the Thanksgiving weekend, enjoying a little Christmas music and some family time, only to have somebody rush the stage screaming about a donkey.

Can't we have a couple of weeks out of the year when everything doesn't have to become a protest?

Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which operates Radio City Music Hall, issued a statement following the incident.

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“PETA deliberately attempted to disrupt today’s performance, endangering our performers and interfering with the experience of our guests,” a company spokesperson said.

“We have zero tolerance for this behavior and will pursue all available legal action against anyone who engages in such conduct.”

As a Knicks fan who is very familiar with MSG owner James Dolan, let me add he has no problem playing Grinch to those PETA activists.

So, in addition to getting hauled out of Radio City Music Hall, the activists may have some legal bills coming their way just in time for Christmas.

As for the rest of us, there is plenty to be thankful for this holiday season. Among those things are the people who work hard to keep our cherished Christmas traditions alive and the security guards who make sure families can enjoy them in peace.

And a tip of the Santa hat to the Rockettes, who kept right on dancing through the whole ridiculous ordeal.

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