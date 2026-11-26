America's approach to election integrity is like playing a game of Whac-A-Mole.

Rather than implementing uniform safeguards to prevent people from voting illegally in the first place, election officials are left to sift through voting records and investigate suspicious activity after elections have already taken place.

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The latest example comes from Connecticut, where state election regulators have opened four separate investigations into allegations that people voted twice or attempted to do so.

The cases are among 30 investigations authorized last week by the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC), according to NBC Connecticut.

The four cases involve:

A woman in Durham accused of attempting to cast ballots for herself and her son.

A New Milford woman whose apparent duplicate voter registrations corresponded with two recorded votes in a budget referendum.

An East Haven man whose voting records indicated that he had voted twice.

A Madison woman who returned to her polling location after already casting a ballot.

That last case is significant because the woman claims she was conducting her own experiment to see how secure Connecticut's elections actually are.

Terri LaChance, a 65-year-old registered Democrat, explained her rationale during an appearance on an NBC Connecticut podcast.

“I was trying to test, like, the system; if there's things in place. Because everybody keeps saying there's glitches in the system,” she said.

According to an earlier report from Connecticut Public, LaChance returned to her polling location on November 1 after having already voted.

Her driver's license was scanned, a sticker was printed, and an election worker asked her to sign before she could receive a ballot.

LaChance says she stopped at that point and informed an election worker that she had already voted. She maintains that she never intended to cast a second ballot.

But there was another incident documented by Connecticut Public that got less attention.

According to government records, a woman believed to have short-term memory problems returned to vote two days after having already cast an early ballot.

An election worker overlooked the fact that the state's electronic voter registration system indicated she had already been issued a ballot.

This time, a second ballot actually made it into the tabulator.

Election officials discovered the discrepancy at the end of the day when they reconciled their ballot totals. The matter was subsequently referred to state regulators.

Connecticut treats fraudulent voting as a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of up to five years and a maximum fine of $5,000.

State Rep. Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford) pointed to the referrals as evidence that Connecticut's election security measures are working. He also called for swift investigations and penalties where warranted.

Republican state Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco, meanwhile, wants lawmakers to consider stricter penalties, photo identification requirements, and greater oversight of local election workers.

“Elections are won and lost by, sometimes, a very, very small margin,” Mastrofrancesco said.

Connecticut, incidentally, does not require photo identification for most voters. Alternative forms of identification and, in many cases, a signed declaration of identity are permitted.

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But as the Madison case illustrates, verifying a person's identity is only one component of election security. There also has to be a reliable mechanism for ensuring that an eligible voter hasn't already cast a ballot.

Accurate voter rolls, consistent identification procedures, properly trained election workers, and reliable reconciliation of voting records all serve different purposes in that process.

Catching instances of illegal voting after an election is certainly preferable to not catching them at all. But detecting a problem and preventing it are two different things.

The four cases illustrate an important point: We shouldn’t need these investigations at all.

If we had stronger election integrity, such as photo IDs, paper ballots, cast on Election Day, and counted by hand, we would know the results within 24 hours and then we could all move on.

Instead of getting reports of various cases of election fraud weeks or months later.

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