Ilhan Omar Sure Sounds Worried With What She Says and Does in Latest Remarks

It has not been a good week for Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05).

Her home was raided earlier this week by federal agents; reports indicated they'd seized her phone, laptops, and passport. She's facing multiple investigations, including over immigration paperwork and financial disclosures. There have also been several subpoenas issued, reportedly including to her relatives.

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Omar hasn't been seen in public since her home was raided on Oct. 12. She's generally been very visible, yet hasn't been this week. There was a support rally for her on Oct. 12, but she didn't show up for that.

The media have seen her husband. A reporter questioned him about rumors that she'd fled the country, and he snapped at them.

Omar did post on Thursday, in a message that sounded like she was nervous. She lashed out at President Donald Trump, trying to make it about him.

Thank you to everyone who stood with me over the years. It’s been a scary journey but I have always been grounded in my work and ability to provide exemplary service to my constituents. Trump and his administration have been after me since I arrived in Congress. I have always stood up to him and that will never change. The pedophile protector will never silence me. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2026

Thank you to everyone who stood with me over the years. It’s been a scary journey but I have always been grounded in my work and ability to provide exemplary service to my constituents. Trump and his administration have been after me since I arrived in Congress. I have always stood up to him and that will never change. The pedophile protector will never silence me.

What exemplary service is she talking about? I must have missed that.

She's obviously getting nervous with the framing of this statement, and when she takes a shot, calling Trump a "pedophile protector."

But it's also hard to try to blame this on Trump when the Biden administration was reportedly looking into various questions as well, and when a judge thinks there's enough to sign off on a search warrant for her residence.

Omar also cut off replies, a weak move, when she's trying to appear tough; it indicates she can't deal with the replies. I've never understood this move — it's something Hillary Clinton is always doing. Because you can see what people think in the quote tweets anyway. So it's just dumb and hypocritical. She's claiming she will not be silenced, but wants to cut off what other people can say in reply to her.

Why are your comments off? Getting anxious? Trump might not silence you, but you just silenced us. Don’t you work for us? Or did? 🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 16, 2026

The one reply allowed to stand? Hilarious.

Incredible. Simply incredible. https://t.co/UNMvz6CcBh — HowlingRH Productions Ltd. (@browasright) October 16, 2026

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Plus, no one is trying to silence her — obviously, since here she is, still talking. And we can see how little anything she has to say is worth.

But what is it that Omar has told us in the past? No one is above the law. She even previously challenged people: "Investigate all you want."

🚨 BREAKING: Fox resurfaced a video of Ilhan Omar declaring, “Please investigate all you want... not like I'm above the law.”



Now reports claim federal agents searched her home.



No one is above the law. If wrongdoing is proven, accountability must follow.



Oh the IRONY! pic.twitter.com/TpCnaMmsmX — Greg 🇺🇸 ✭ (@GregB_TX) October 13, 2026

Sounds like they are.

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