There is a lot of cynicism floating around the MAGAsphere these days, and rightfully so following the 2026 midterms.

Just two years ago, the movement was on top of the world, ready to commence what President Donald Trump routinely promised at rallies would be a “new golden age.”

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He had the players in place for a truly transformative agenda — a sort of dream team that represented some of the best minds and most innovative ideas in recent memory, from DOGE to MAHA.

While some questioned ideas like tariffs, which were always going to keep prices high in an era when the resounding sentiment was that inflation and cost of living needed to be reined in, there was an openness to testing new things where the old ones had failed. Trump effectively made his economic case during speeches like a September 2024 visit to Mint Hill, N.C. (for which I had a front-row seat in the media pen), and a lengthy radio appearance shortly thereafter on the Joe Rogan show.

For what it’s worth, Trump also told Iranian leaders in the very same speech that he would “blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens.” Don’t say we didn’t vote for it.

While there may be a slippery slope when it comes to seeking “retribution” (as Trump pledged to pursue against MAGA's domestic adversaries), there certainly was a sense, after the Soviet-style political persecutions during the Biden administration, that some accountability was well warranted, or even necessary, to deter such abuses from repeating.

Yet, as promise after promise failed to materialize, thwarted by activist judges and disloyal Republican congressional lawmakers, the MAGA movement began to bicker among themselves.

THE LAST GOP TRIFECTA?

It remains unclear whether there was any actionable whiff of malfeasance in the 2026 election.

But what is clear, since November 4, is that nothing will be done about it either way. Even if there were forensic evidence beyond a shred of doubt, Democrats would use any pushback on the election outcome as further justification to rally their base for riots in a bid to usurp the executive branch. And, having already been down that road once, there is little appetite for another fight, especially with Trump’s era drawing to a close. (Contrary to my past assertion that he should keep a 2028 run on the table, doing so would be constitutionally problematic and offer little upside.)

Come January, Democrats will be just one election (or two impeachments) away from having the ability to stack the deck in ways that they have been quietly salivating over for more than a decade, and more openly cheering for the past two years.

The plan to flood red-firewall states like Texas with blue-state refugees and illegal aliens was an important component of that.

Even if Democrat governors-elect in Texas, Georgia, and other traditionally red states are unsuccessful in undermining election integrity before 2028, leftists now stand a strong shot at pushing through the controversial “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact,” which will allow population-heavy states with lax voting laws, such as California, to determine the outcome of every future presidential election if upheld. Should a Republican win the popular vote on election night, they will simply keep counting and accepting harvested or mail-in ballots until the outcome flips in their favor.

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Democrats likewise have discussed ending the filibuster to push through their own anti-SAVE Act, and adding new blue states to permanently secure the Senate. And if the U.S. Supreme Court dares to remind them that some of these ideas are in outright defiance of the Constitution, they will simply proceed with a plan to pack the court, which is now mainstream in the left-wing agenda.

With prospects for America’s future seeming grimmer than ever, it may be a challenge sitting down on Thursday to give thanks for our many blessings, but here are 10 things in which we can find a ray of hope:

1. God is in control.

There is one thing we must do: Trust the plan. No matter how bad things get politically or personally in our lives, it all serves a higher purpose, which may not always be evident in the moment. Good will triumph over the forces of evil.

2. Trump is in control.

As to this mortal coil and the immediate political implications of the next two years, Trump has always been at his best in the face of adversity. He is a fighter, and his final bout will have the highest stakes yet. Sit back and watch the sparks fly.

3. Democrats are their own worst enemy.

Already, the infighting has begun among Democrats' precarious coalition of firebrand radicals, K-Street special-interest shills, displaced neocons and identity-politics affinity groups whose values frequently are at odds. The lack of an actual governing agenda with viable solutions to problems is a double-edged sword, in that the Democrats' base expects more than they can actually deliver. And the only political force more powerful than the Trump fatigue on the Left is the electorate’s distaste for the stale anti-Trump rhetoric and lawfare that they spent much of the past decade waging.

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4. Republicans have a deep bench and an opportunity to reinvent themselves.

For all the success he has had in reshaping the conservative agenda, Trump does carry all the baggage that Trump Derangement Syndrome entails. Some will reflexively revile and oppose anything he suggests, even if it is in their own interest. But for the first time in a generation, the leaders who have been honing their skills in the dugout soon will be able to take the best of his vision and revamp it to appeal to a broader base. Even in his own house-cleaning, such as replacing Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller, Trump has signaled greater focus on delivering the results that will position post-MAGA for a competitive 2028 race.

5. We can finally ditch the RINOs.

The ugliness and pettiness that failed Republican lawmakers like Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn (R-TX) are showing on their way out the door has been frustrating, to say the least. But with two years until the next national election, there is now a blank slate in many places where Democrats succeeded in defeating the “old guard.” Republicans must use the primaries to do the same, forcing would-be leaders to do more than pay lip service to their constituents’ priorities and demands. It is time to train and invest in a new crop of high-quality candidates who have not been polluted by the inner workings of the Capitol Hill sausage factory.

6. As of Wednesday, gas is down, and stocks are up.

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To the extent that Democrats did make overtures to present actual policy complaints, those centered largely on the bogus issue of affordability. Even with tensions in Iran, gas prices were not close to being what they were under Obama and Biden, nor was inflation anywhere near the double digits that Democrats’ unconstitutional spending sprees achieved during the early years of Biden. The pre-election spike in gas prices, a result of dubious market speculation in energy futures, has ended, bringing them back down to normal. And market jitters stemming from NVIDIA’s firing of CEO Jensen Huang have been stabilized. All said, things are pretty good in the here and now.

7. We’ve been through worse.

It's the words of consolation that nobody wants to hear: Things could be worse. But there is some comfort in knowing that the American spirit has been resilient enough to get us through many past challenges and existential crises. No matter how crazy things get, the system has a way of recalibrating itself in the long run.

8. Ammo, precious metals, and MREs make great Christmas gifts.

OK, so speculation has it that cyberattacks have forced the planes to be grounded, shut down banking and communications systems, threatened the food supply, hacked into the FBI and NSA to get who-knows-what sensitive information, and even forced Mark Levin to ditch his dial-up connection. Whoever is allegedly doing it, we know they mean business, so there is no reason to get caught flat-footed. Time to stock up over the holiday season.

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9. Democrats will probably stop talking about the Epstein files.

Do you remember during the Biden administration how, everywhere you looked, there was another oversight investigation cropping up into whether Jeffrey Epstein’s network of powerful world leaders may have been compromised and exploited? Me neither. That’s because 90 percent of them are Democrats. Sure, there are a few on the Republican side who might be embarrassed over their Epstein interactions, such as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. But now that it’s all out there — and still no accountability, more than seven years after Epstein’s death — the Left's sudden interest is sure to dissipate as soon as they are back in a position to actually investigate. After all, they have much bigger things to worry about, like accusing Trump allies of Chinese espionage.

10. Democrat excesses offer plenty to write about.

Republicans holding all the levers of control have created a dearth of clickable content. Who wants to read about blue slips, talking filibusters and Sen. Majority Leader John Thune’s (R-SD) respect for the parliamentarian’s rulings over budget reconciliation when, on Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) watch, Democrat staffers were literally making sex tapes on the Senate floor and bags of cocaine were showing up in the White House?

Let’s face it: Outrage will always make things more interesting — and there is sure to be a lot of it over the next two years with what may be the most radicalized, corrupt, and incompetent incoming congressional class since before the Rutherford B. Hayes administration.

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Most importantly of all, you are alive, blessed with whatever gifts have been bestowed upon you (whether family and friends, material wealth, or the inalienable right to freedom), live in one of the most peaceful and prosperous eras of human history with technological advancements one could have only dreamed of in childhood, and clearly have your wits about you since you read all the way to the end. Happy Thanksgiving!

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