Mike Rogers Smokes El-Sayed After Another Problematic Comment Comes Back to Haunt Him

It's Tuesday. And a day ending in "y."

So you know that there has to be another story about how Democrat Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has said something that makes you go, "Hmmm..."

Advertisement

The Washington Free Beacon has found yet another problematic comment from El-Sayed. This one is from 2017.

El-Sayed was reportedly born in Michigan in October 1984. Yet, here he makes a remark at the Michigan Democrat Party's Progressive Caucus event on Feb. 11, 2017, right after he declared his run for governor. "I'm done with this notion that certain kinds of people cannot rise up to be a part of leadership in this society," he said, according to the Free Beacon.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"If you agree with me that we have an opportunity to rethink the way we do government, that we can all come together, that, despite the fact that I may be an immigrant from North Africa, and that I may be a different faith and I may pray a different way, that we all pray for the same thing. And I pray for us."

So why was he making that comment about being "an immigrant from North Africa" if he was born here in the United States?

People are already reacting.

🤯🤯🤯 — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 13, 2026

His opponent, GOP nominee Mike Rogers, just smoked him.

Wait a minute… Abdual Citizen is now claiming to be “an immigrant from North Africa”? He can’t even keep up with his own lies. — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 14, 2026

Add that to the two prior occasions when El-Sayed said things about having dual citizenship, including on his academic resume in 2014 and in 2016, when he told an audience in Detroit, where he was city health director at the time, that he had "dual citizenship" in Egypt and the United States. His campaign claims he was mistaken about that point based on inaccurate information allegedly told to him by a family member, but they did not name the family member nor say when he supposedly learned of this "mistake."

Then there were his disqualifying responses when asked to condemn the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) (he didn't), and refusing to say which was the greater threat to the U.S.: Iran or Israel, which Rogers also called him out over.

Then, on top of those problems, as we reported earlier, El-Sayed was in trouble after denying that his family had any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood, and then tweets by his sister that said otherwise resurfaced.

As we noted, his campaign's response to that was bad, not dealing with the substance of the tweets but just attacking Rogers for pointing them out. The campaign said the claims were "untrue" and "racist." But they didn't address what the tweets said.

At this point, Abdul El-Sayed's Senate bid is taking on water, and it's not looking good.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.