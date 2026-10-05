Hoo Boy: Here's a Video of El-Sayed With a Huge Admission About His Citizenship

Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is not having a good week.

We reported in the past about how he spent his summers in Egypt when he was young.

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But now there's a surprising new report with a video in which he says he had dual citizenship.

🚨 WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed says that he has dual citizenship in Egypt. His campaign previously claimed that he has never been a dual citizen. https://t.co/sz3rs61Do5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2026

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed told a Detroit audience in 2016 that he has "dual citizenship" in the United States and Egypt, according to previously unreported video. It's the second time he's been documented making the claim, even though his campaign now claims he was never a dual citizen. El-Sayed made the remark about his dual citizenship onstage at a GlobeMed conference in Detroit, where the far-left Democrat served as the city's health director at the time. "I carry dual citizenship, and I grew up spending most of my summers in another country where I understood what it meant not to have the right to self-govern," said El-Sayed, whose parents emigrated from Egypt to the Detroit area in 1978.

So not only is the admission itself problematic, but then if that's true, he's not been straight about it as well.

If you're running for Senate in this country, you for sure should not be conflicted with any allegiances anywhere else.

The Washington Free Beacon also previously reported that his academic résumé stated in 2014 that he was a citizen of the United States and Egypt. At that time, this is what El-Sayed's campaign said.

"Abdul is not a dual citizen by any verifiable metric and never has been," campaign spokeswoman Roxie Richner told the Free Beacon. Richner said that El-Sayed was "told as a child that his grandfather had pursued Egyptian citizenship on his behalf, for which he was eligible due to his parents being born in Egypt." But that person, whom the campaign has not identified, was wrong, according to Richner. "When he tried to verify this later on in life," Richner said, "he and his family were unable to find any documentation to verify this claim." Richner did not respond to a request for comment on when and how El-Sayed determined that he is not, in fact, an Egyptian citizen.

So what's the explanation for the video admission then? That's not going to go over well.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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