Mike Rogers Goes for the Finishing Move After El-Sayed Gets Caught in a Whopper

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is a really weaselly type of candidate for public office, something we've learned during the course of his Senate campaign over the last few months.

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He's become infamous for dodging and weaving around questions about whether he condemns terrorists, terrorist states, and their enablers/supporters (like radical leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker), and seems to have what Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) calls "little man syndrome," where he bizarrely likes to challenge his male critics to strength competitions like weightlifting or padless football.

But no matter how much he tap-dances around the issue, questions are always going to surround where his loyalties reside: the United States or countries and groups who intend to do her harm?

That is an issue his opponent, former GOP congressman Mike Rogers, has been laser-focused on throughout the general election campaign season, and his most recent ad dropped receipts on the lie El-Sayed told NBC News Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker on Sunday about how neither he nor his family members had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Before we get to the ad, let's rewind the tape and take a look at how the exchange went down:

"Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?" Abdul El-Sayed: No. "No, you don't have any ties?" El-Sayed: No "And your family doesn't?" El-Sayed: No https://t.co/ZJhAxfzOOe — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 11, 2026

Rogers first called him out on X, describing El-Sayed's answer as "an outright lie," and pointing to a Free Beacon article that documented how El-Sayed's sister, University of Chicago assistant professor Eman Abdelhad, openly talked about it on social media years ago:

This morning, Abdul El-Sayed was asked about his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. And he denied it — an outright lie. The truth is, Abdul and his family have surrounded themselves with some of the most heinous organizations and anti-American actors in history. He is too extreme to get anywhere near the US Senate. https://t.co/AVEDCV0bNe — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 11, 2026

Reporter: Do you or your family have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood? Abdul: No. Abdul's psychotic sisters undeleted tweets: My family is in The Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/3cCfZIQSy3 — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) October 11, 2026

Ro Khanna: “Suggesting Abdul El-Sayed supports the Muslim Brotherhood is extremely Islamophobic.” Abdul’s sister: “My mom is very active in the Muslim Brotherhood.” https://t.co/DabHWbijLx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 12, 2026

And it's not just El-Sayed's mother (who reportedly divorced his father after AES' birth and who allegedly did not raise him):

"He's so close to the people who are supporting the Muslim Brotherhood," Republican candidate Mike Rogers said during last week’s Senate debate. El-Sayed’s father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, is on the board of the Islamic Society of North America, known as the public face of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States. The group was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the landmark 2007 terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. El-Sayed also expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood after Morsi’s 2012 election. He signed an open letter that year with other Egyptian-American leaders that called on the Muslim Brotherhood to "purge the media and police."

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Then came the powerful ad from Rogers:

According to his own sister, Abdul El-Sayed’s family has “long been” Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul needs to be honest with Michiganders about he and his families ties to terrorism. https://t.co/0OhSBTpPg8 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 12, 2026

If the polls are correct, this one is going to be a nail-biter on Election Night, but it's possible Rogers is being underrepresented in these polls much in the same way El-Sayed's opponents in the primary were. If that's the case, the leftist con man is in real trouble with the Michigan electorate. Let's hope so.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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