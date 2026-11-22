Who doesn't like a good belt every now and then? I know I do; I find a shot glass of whisky (or two), sipped slowly over the course of 15-20 minutes before I go to bed, helps me fall asleep and stay asleep. It works, for me, better than chamomile tea, which an old acquaintance once advised me to try, and unlike chamomile tea, whisky doesn't taste like hot water in which a chunk of hemp rope has been stewing.

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If you, like me, have suffered from insomnia much of your life, you'll appreciate why that's important.

These days there are a wealth of whisky labels available, running from fair to wondrous. I like the products of Denali Distilling, right up the road from us. I also have a soft spot for single malt Scotch and Irish whiskies. And there's a newer brand, TX, from — of course — Texas that's become a new favorite.

Now, though, a famous old American distillery is shutting down, at least for a while: Jim Beam's Clermont, Kentucky, distillery

Jim Beam will indefinitely pause production at its historic flagship distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, amid declining whiskey sales and record inventories. The iconic American whiskey brand, owned by Japanese multinational brewing and distilling company Suntory Global Spirits, announced last December that it would pause production at its Clermont, Kentucky facility for one year, with plans to resume operations in 2027, Food Dive reported. However, in a new development, it is now uncertain when the Clermont distillery will begin operations again, the company told The Courier Journal.

You'll still be able to get Jim Beam. They'll be making it, it seems, in another facility. But it's sad to see the original shut down. It will re-open if demand and sales pick up; the Japanese parent company, Suntory, will make that decision.

Suntory told the outlet that it manages its Kentucky production in accordance with demand, inventory and long-term needs. The company noted that it plans to reassess production needs in the future. In the meantime, Jim Beam has moved production to its nearby Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, Kentucky, which, with an output of 45 million original proof gallons annually, is the brand’s largest distillery, according to Food Dive.

Interesting that Suntory, a famous Japanese purveyor of all manner of beverages, is in charge now of a grand old name in American tippling. But they turn out a pretty good whisky of their own, indicating that the Japanese company knows what it's doing. My first experience with the Japanese whisky was a few years back, when I had a gig in that country and flew over a week early to mooch around Tokyo. I walked into a bar, wearing a big white gus-crown Stetson, my big silver belt buckle with a "W" on it, tooled boots, and a black bib-front cavalry shirt. I drew some looks; the girl behind the bar's eyes got very big when I took a seat at the bar and simply said, "whisky." I got a shot of Suntory. It wasn't bad. Not by a long shot.

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In whisky as in all things, the key is giving the consumers what they want at a price they want to pay. Right now the whisky market seems full up with high-end stuff. But there's always a place for a good old tipple, nothing fancy, nothing extravagant, but solid, reliable and affordable. That's Jim Beam. Their production may be moving, but I suspect you'll still see Jim Beam on liquor store shelves for a while yet.

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