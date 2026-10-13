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El-Sayed Campaign's Response to Muslim Brotherhood Story Has Some Glaring Problems

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 13, 2026 11:50 AM
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El-Sayed Campaign's Response to Muslim Brotherhood Story Has Some Glaring Problems
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has yet another problem. It seems like now, as we run down to the election, everything is imploding on him. 

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As my colleague Sister Toldjah reported on Monday, his Republican opponent dropped some big receipts about his family's alleged connection to the Muslim Brotherhood — his own sister's tweets saying they had a connection. The tweets had also been reported on by the media. But when asked by NBC News "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker during an interview that aired Sunday, El-Sayed denied that his family had any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood. 

"No, you don't have any ties, and your family doesn't?" Welker asked. 

"No," El-Sayed said. 

Fox's Bill Melugin is now reporting on the campaign's response to the issue, and I think it's fair to say the response has some glaring problems.  

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Melugin said: 

"I asked the campaign if they deny the posts are in fact from his sister, and what comment they have given that El-Sayed just told Meet the Press over the weekend that nobody in his family has any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood."

This is what his campaign spokesperson Roxie Richner told him. 

“Abdul is a dad and a doctor. He has spent his entire career working to keep Michiganders healthy and safe. Independent fact checkers have repeatedly debunked Mike’s lies, but their campaign continues to use bad faith attacks on Abdul's faith and family. Mike wants to distract from Trump’s agenda that is terrorizing Michigan families at the pump and at the grocery store."

Melugin said on background the campaign said that the claims that he or his family are part of the Muslim Brotherhood are "racist" and "untrue." 

What does being a "dad and a doctor" have to do with any of this? And as we've noted, they may not want to keep leaning into that kind of response when he hasn't been a licensed physician, according to reports. 

Mike Rogers didn't invent these tweets purportedly from the account of the sister. You can still see at least one of them now. So you can't just claim he's lying about them. The fact that El-Sayed is trying that as a response rather than dealing with the substance of those tweets is a big, glaring problem, and it shows they don't respect the intelligence of their audience, which includes the voters of Michigan. They didn't even try the "the family was confused/wrong" excuse they tried with his dual-citizen remark. They're just claiming it's racist and untrue.

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That's not going to fly. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN
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