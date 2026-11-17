Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) said it shouldn't be lost on anyone that 25 years after 9/11, the first Muslim mayor of New York has defunded the city's primary counterterrorism unit.

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That's how Gill put it Monday night on Hannity, after Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced he was scrapping the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG). RedState's Nick Arama already reported the decision itself, something Mamdani had promised on the campaign trail.

What the communist mayor is putting in its place should tell you everything.

The city is creating a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division inside the Mayor's Office of Community Safety. Talking to rioters will no doubt work like a charm.

We are disbanding the SRG. https://t.co/VRMUiSQlxY — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2026

That group will not carry weapons or have the power to make arrests. And it won't even be operational until 2028. Until then, a 30-officer First Amendment Support Team trained in "communication and de-escalation" is supposed to take the lead.

A couple dozen officers armed with little more than words to talk down violent leftists should go well. But wait, it gets better.

The new Patrol Support Division will only "conduct arrests at protests in rare instances, if necessary."

Officers also will not be allowed to use pepper spray as a crowd-management tool, and long-range acoustic devices are being limited to 90 decibels. Existing restrictions on kettling, long guns, and tear gas are now formalized too.

While the mayor is presenting it as de-escalation, Gill points out the obvious. He described it as defunding a primary counterterrorism unit. And he noted Mamdani's timing.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, pushes back on NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to disband the NYPD’s elite Strategic Response Group, warning it could compromise public safety. Gill weighs in on @seanhannity as the mayor moves toward civilian-led protest de-escalation. Download the Fox News app for more: https://t.co/a1AU3sZo4I — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 17, 2026

"What I think is really interesting here is that Mamdani waited until after the elections to make this move because I think he knows how bad this looks, how bad this policy is, and that people across the country are going to be looking at New York and saying, listen, Democrats are doing here what they're saying they're going to do," Gill explained. "They're defunding the police."

Shocker.

"They're making the city significantly less safe," he added. "And I don't think that it's lost on anybody, by the way, that a mere 25 years after 9/11, you have the first Muslim mayor who is disbanding a primary counterterrorism unit as part of the NYPD."

"I think most people across the country are looking at this and saying this is the modern-day Democrat Party. It is extreme. It is not looking out for me, and it's certainly not going to make me, my family, or my community safe."

Making the city less safe is a feature for the Mamdani administration, not a bug.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry agrees that Mamdani is not on the right side here.

"Today is not a good day for New Yorkers who just want a safe and orderly city," he said in a statement. "Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: he's willing to put your safety and police officers' safety at risk to appease his radical base."

"So the next time your life is disrupted by demonstrators who are blocking bridges and roadways or causing chaos on our streets, remember: Mayor Mamdani is on their side, not yours."

Hendry also pointed to a March incident at Gracie Mansion, when two ISIS supporters attempted to detonate pipe bombs during a protest. He wondered what would have happened if only civilian de-escalation teams had been there, and not trained police officers.

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I mean, that's what Mamdani wants. To offer a path of less resistance for those with ill intent. Let's be real here.

Remarkably, some of the left-wing groups that spent years demanding this say it doesn't go far enough.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told ABC 7 that New Yorkers can expect "the very same response" they're used to in crowd-control situations.

That's a hard sell next to a civilian team that can't make an arrest, won't be operational until 2028, and is handcuffed by a ban on the tools officers have used to clear streets in the past.

Twenty-five years after 9/11, New York is dismantling its rapid-response counterterror force. Unfortunately, New Yorkers probably won't have to wait long to find out what that means.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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