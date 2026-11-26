Elon Musk is giving American families something extra to be thankful for this year. And their children might have an opportunity to watch their futures blast off due to the contribution.

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The billionaire entrepreneur is looking to give the next generation of Americans a stake in SpaceX — a company that has made catching rockets with chopsticks seem routine and has its sights set on bigger missions than merely landing on Mars.

SpaceX announced Wednesday that it would contribute a share of its stock to every currently active Trump Account. Musk then announced that he would personally match the company's contribution.

“Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” Musk wrote on X Wednesday evening.

With SpaceX shares trading at just over $127 on Wednesday, that's approximately $254 worth of stock per participating child. What those shares might be worth by the time those children reach adulthood is another matter entirely.

As Fox Business reported, the announcement builds upon a pledge Musk made last month to give every American child a share of SpaceX in 2027.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk wrote in October.

Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2026

The company elaborated on the thinking behind the gift in a statement Wednesday.

“SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary,” the company said. “We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit.”

And Musk isn't the only executive at SpaceX getting into the holiday spirit. The company's president and chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell, announced a separate personal donation of more than two million shares of SpaceX stock. That's more than a quarter of a billion dollars at Wednesday's share price.

The announcement comes on the heels of another bit of good news. The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that contributions from friends and family members to Trump Accounts had surpassed $1 billion.

More than three million friends and family members have contributed to the accounts, with total deposits exceeding $9 billion when federal seed contributions and philanthropic gifts are included.

Approximately 70 million Trump Accounts have been established for eligible American children, although parents and guardians need to claim the accounts before they can manage them or enable contributions. Children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, are also eligible for a one-time $1,000 contribution from the federal government.

One of the things I particularly like about Trump Accounts is that they introduce American children to a concept that doesn't get nearly enough attention in our education system: the benefits of owning a piece of a company.

Imagine being a kid growing up watching SpaceX launch rockets, perhaps even send the first human beings to Mars, knowing that you own a little stake in the company. That's a brilliant way to get young Americans interested in both investing and science.

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It's also worth remembering that Musk didn't need to be born in America to become a patriot. The South African-born entrepreneur came to this country as a young man to pursue his ambitions. Legally.

He has since revitalized the American space industry, brought high-speed Internet access to remote corners of the country, and built some of the most technologically innovative companies in the world.

Now he's looking to give millions of American children a little ownership in what he's helped build. It's truly amazing that some Democrats wish Musk nothing but ill, simply for the reason that he doesn't back them politically.

On Thanksgiving, it's refreshing to see someone who has achieved major success in America express his gratitude in such a stellar way.

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