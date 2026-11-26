Thinking about moving to the United Kingdom and opening up a cutlery shop? Fine dining utensils? The very finest in flatware for the discerning British table?

Well, if a new proposal in Britain comes to fruition, you'll require a special license and face police background checks, even if you're selling butter knives.

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Ministers will introduce the world’s first licensing scheme for businesses and private individuals selling all types of knives including cutlery, the Home Office announced on Wednesday. In a drive to fulfil the government’s pledge to halve knife crime within 10 years, shops and online vendors selling butter knives or machetes will be expected to apply for a licence or face fines. Overseas sellers will be expected to use a UK-based intermediary responsible for meeting the licensing rules.

There's no such thing as "knife crime." Knives cannot commit crimes. There's no such thing as "knife violence." Knives can't act. They cannot be violent. They are inanimate objects. This is the first major flaw in this daft notion: literally blaming the blade for the hand that wields it.

The measures are aimed at tackling the grey market – rogue and unregulated online sellers – who are known to sell dangerous knives to children. The new regime will cover the full range of knives, the Home Office has said, unlike schemes elsewhere in the world, which target certain types. Sharp domestic kitchen knives are of particular concern because they have often been used in deadly attacks.

Full range of knives? Presumably everything from machetes to butter knives? This is, as my Brit friend would put it, utterly barmy.

Ministers are planning to include homeware shops selling cutlery in the licensing scheme. Reports claimed in the spring that cutlery would be excluded from any licensing scheme. Police will be able to take action against sellers who break the rules, including revoking licences, making it harder for rogue and grey-market sellers to supply dangerous weapons to children and criminals.

Prediction: Should this come to pass, it will fail, utterly.

Look, any criminal or terrorist goblin can make an improvised blade with materials taken from someone's garden fence and no more tools than a file. Given the increasingly disarmed and helpless British population, a goblin could take a stick, spend five minutes chewing a rough point on it, and have a weapon against which most Brits would, thanks to their government, be largely helpless.

The problem Britain has right now isn't with blade run amok. The problem wasn't with guns, which are now difficult if not impossible to own, and which can land one in prison for using them in self-defense. The problem isn't with the British people who face jail terms for speaking out against their own government's drive to destroy British culture.

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Here's what Britain's problem is: They have spent years freely importing hordes of people from the various dungholes of the Third World, from places where people have a propensity for going all stabby at any slight, real or imagined. Until the UK figures that out, they can license butter knife sellers until the sun goes nova, and they'll still have a problem with violence.

Ineffectiveness used to be a joke in the UK. Not anymore, it seems.

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