The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was going to be a big deal, with special guests and hosts commemorating the parade's centennial year. However, Mother Nature had other ideas.

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According to the National Weather Service, the East Coast will be hit by a Nor'easter on Thanksgiving Day, with heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding expected. So, the Macy's parade organizers will postpone the historic parade until Saturday, choosing to air a recording of the 2025 parade at 8:30 AM in all time zones.

Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day parade will be pushed back to Saturday because of severe weather, officials said. “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said Wednesday. The parade will now kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday. “Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday,” Macy’s said.

The iconic balloons, which take weeks to stage, had to be taken down and transported to a storage facility in New Jersey.

“They have to go back and be parade readied again, so they have to be prepared, which is a weeks-long process that’s going to get condensed to about 24 hours,” Coss explained. “The team is going to be hard at work preparing for Saturday. So by the time we’re ready to deliver back to New York City, it’s really about inflating and getting ourselves stepped off for a successful parade.”

This is on the heels of New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) declaring a state of emergency, starting Wednesday at 6 PM through Friday.

NEWS: I am declaring a statewide State of Emergency – effective at 6:00 PM tonight – in anticipation of a significant storm that will bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and potentially prolonged power outages this Thanksgiving. While this declaration does not restrict travel, I strongly encourage New Jerseyans with holiday travel plans to reach their destination today to avoid the worst of the storm tomorrow. — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) November 25, 2026

NEWS: I am declaring a statewide State of Emergency – effective at 6:00 PM tonight – in anticipation of a significant storm that will bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and potentially prolonged power outages this Thanksgiving. While this declaration does not restrict travel, I strongly encourage New Jerseyans with holiday travel plans to reach their destination today to avoid the worst of the storm tomorrow.

The parade originally debuted in 1924 as the Macy's Christmas Parade. Employees dressed up in creative costumes, with zoo animals from the Central Park Zoo joining in the procession. This parade also began the tradition of Santa closing out the route.

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The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade was canceled during World War II — from 1941 through 1944, because the materials used for the balloons were needed for the war effort. The hallmark of the parade, the balloons, come with their own set of challenges.

New York City regulations mandate that the balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph. In 1971, the balloons were grounded due to fierce winds and rain. The reason behind this regulation became evident at the 1997 parade. Sustained winds of 40 mph swept through the city and blew the Cat In The Hat balloon into a steel lamppost, twice. The second hit snapped off a metal arm, and it fell into the crowd, injuring four people. The fallen beam struck one woman in the head, fracturing her skull. She was in a coma for 24 days and suffered permanent brain damage. In a similar incident that same morning, the Barney balloon also hit a lamppost, and New York Police officers had to stab it in order to deflate it.

Not a banner year.

The nimble decision-making by the parade organizers, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will hopefully avoid any drama for this 100th anniversary occasion.

New York City officials and Macy's held a news conference after the Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed until Saturday due to a nor’easter. "Safety is and will always remain our top priority, and this will be a heavy storm," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. https://t.co/da0lOfsesH — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) November 25, 2026

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For those who simply cannot live without a parade fix on Thanksgiving morning, C-SPAN plans to air the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade live at 9:00 AM ET.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday. But C-SPAN has you covered on Thursday: The Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade will be LIVE on C-SPAN at 9am ET. So Thursday morning, watch C-SPAN for the only live nationally televised Thanksgiving Day parade ... https://t.co/CncF8PT57r — CSPAN (@cspan) November 25, 2026

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