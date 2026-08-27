Roommate of Ilhan Omar's Son Reportedly Arrested and Hit With Gun Charge After Overnight Raid

Although Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s son Adnan wasn’t arrested Tuesday night when police raided his Minneapolis apartment, he appears to have questionable tastes in housing partners because his 22-year-old roomie, Abdulrahman Abdi, was reportedly taken into custody and hit with a weapons charge.

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Law enforcement had allegedly obtained a search warrant, and guns and ammunition were recovered from the scene. Although officials have confirmed that they did not arrest Adnan, they were mum on further details.

Although neither Adnan nor Ilhan appears to be in any trouble, one can’t help but wonder if the two are a little concerned about the choice of Abdi as his roommate.

🚨NEW: Multiple law enforcement sources say a search warrant was conducted Tuesday night on the apartment where Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s son lives in Minneapolis. Guns and ammunition were recovered from the scene.



In response to our questions about what took place at the… pic.twitter.com/PrBv82XuRg — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) August 27, 2026

In response to our questions about what took place at the apartment, MPD confirmed another man, who is not the Congresswoman’s son, was arrested earlier in the day. Abdulrahman Abdi was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on a weapons charge.

Abdi apparently has difficulty keeping his car paperwork in order:

Earlier that day (Tuesday), the city's police department said in a statement to the Daily Mail that they conducted a traffic stop and cited Abdi for no proof of insurance and no license. The department said that Abdi was released at the scene and the vehicle was in the process of being impounded when a firearm was found inside. Officers later tracked Abdi to an address on Marquette Ave where they said they arrested him 'without incident.' Abdi was later booked into Hennepin County Jail on a weapons charge before being released on Wednesday night, records show.

As our sister site PJ Media reports, the guy has a serious rap sheet, including a 2024 felony conviction for driving 108 miles per hour in St. Paul. Authorities alleged that he was pushing the accelerator of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and was speeding alongside a Dodge Durango.

He’s got nine more stories like that:

Abdi has 10 convictions on his record, including a felony speeding violation, based on records that The Daily Mail viewed. Even if Adnan wasn’t involved in any of his roommate’s crimes, it seems rather concerning that he and his congresswoman mother have no issue with him sharing a home with a serial criminal.

In another incident, he also pleaded guilty to fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, spent one night in jail, and was placed on probation for two years.

Although most of the charges appear to be vehicle-related, the new gun charge could be a bigger problem for Abdi as convictions on such counts often result in sentences lasting years, not days.

It’s not the only time Omar’s son has been in the news in recent months: in December, she claimed Adnan had been the target of ICE. There were problems with the story, however, as our Rusty Weiss reported:

[Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz's claim that Omar's son was simply "following the law" is belied by reports that he had actually been pulled over for a traffic violation, which, by its nature, is not following the law. Furthermore, ICE officials tell Newsmax Chief Washington Correspondent James Rosen that they have no record of the interaction with their agents. One could say it was ... undocumented. "Officials [at ICE] tell @NEWSMAX the agency has no record of stopping a car driven by the son of [Rep. Ilhan Omar], as the congresswoman claimed," Rosen posted to X. Rosen also relays that ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons described her accusations as a “ridiculous effort to unfairly demonize our law enforcement officers.”

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For now, at least, this appears to just be a weird story, and there have been no accusations against the Omars. But when a prominent congresswoman’s kid is living with a repeat offender who’s just been arrested again, people can't help but take notice.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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