President Trump is putting pressure on congressional Republicans to get a new Farm Bill passed while they still can. And judging by his Truth Social post from Thursday, he doesn't want to hear any excuses from GOP leaders as to why they can't get it done.

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The president made the post while trekking back from his Asia trip, taking the opportunity to remind lawmakers that he was the last president to sign a Farm Bill into law (back in 2018) and he'd really like to sign another before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

"As I've stated before, I was the last President to get a Farm Bill done in 2018. IT IS TIME TO DO IT AGAIN, and FAST," Trump wrote.

He then delivered a pointed warning to his fellow Republicans:

"Our Great Farmers and Ranchers NEED and DESERVE certainty ahead of the 2027 planting season because FOOD SECURITY IS NATIONAL SECURITY! "Congressional Republican Majorities, YOU MUST PASS A NEW FARM BILL DURING THE REMAINING DAYS OF CONGRESS. FARMERS AND RANCHERS ARE NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DELAYS."

https://t.co/dqa1DtWNxG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026

The Farm Bill governs a large range of federal agricultural policies, including crop insurance, farm assistance, conservation programs, agricultural research, rural development, and nutrition assistance. In other words, it has consequences for farmers, ranchers, and consumers across the country.

The 2018 Farm Bill expired in 2023, and Congress has been extending portions of it instead of passing a comprehensive new package. This has led to uncertainty for American farmers.

But with only 44 days until congressional Republicans are relegated to the minority, getting a new package across the finish line could be a daunting task.

The House passed its version back in April, while the Senate Agriculture Committee approved a separate version in September. Lawmakers still have to work through their differences before a final bill can reach Trump's desk.

And there are some significant sticking points, including a dispute over changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.

More than 400 agricultural and rural organizations sent a letter to congressional leaders this week urging them to pass a new Farm Bill before the end of the year, warning that farmers and rural communities simply cannot afford more delays.

The clock is ticking, and Republicans don't have much time left to get their act together.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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