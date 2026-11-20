On Friday, President Trump took to the podium in the White House briefing room with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio flanking him, and delivered some remarks about deals and promises made during the recent trip to Asia. The president, in the course of his remarks, had some sharp words for Iran, too, words that cast more than a little doubt on the possibility of a deal with the rogue Islamic Republic anytime soon.

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President Trump gives an update on Iran: "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal [...] They've been bullshitting people for 51 years." https://t.co/gXpYwoK9IG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2026

President Trump said (language alert):

That also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal, that they've been doing for 51 years. It's no longer 47, people will talk 47, it's 51 years. They've been... they've been b***s******g people for 51 years.

Never let it be said that President Trump doesn't say exactly what he thinks. Furthermore, President Trump certainly appears to understand that Iran can't be trusted; the catch is, they won't keep any deal they agree to, regardless of what President Trump thinks of any such deal. As long as the mullahs are pulling the strings, Iran cannot be trusted; they will break any deal or agreement we make with them, and they will continue trying to obtain a nuclear weapon, through one means or another. And when they get one, they'll use it.

The president also fielded a question on the Iran conflict's effects on the 2026 midterm elections, and it looks a lot like the questioner, apparently CNN's Kaitlan Collins, was trying for a "gotcha."

.@POTUS on @VP's statement following the midterms: "No problem there at all. Actually, it was a very accurate statement — the war drove up prices." https://t.co/4pnXWrOyno — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 20, 2026

The question:

Given that the vice president and the secretary of state are standing here, and there was reporting this week that you're unhappy with the statement the vice president put out saying the reason Republicans lost the midterms was because of the Iran war. You said you wanted that statement amended. Can you clear up... (some overtalk)

President Trump:

I didn't say that. I didn't say I was unhappy with it. I thought the statement was fine. I would have had one other thing, if it were asked, I would have said that, "would you do it again," and absolutely, the answer is yes. Because we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Now that was, I saw that, but, no problem there at all. Actually it was a very accurate statement. The war drove up prices. Fuel prices. Far less than I thought. I thought it would go up to $300 a barrel. You know, it's almost down to $80 a barrel right now, in fact, last week we took out record amounts of oil from the Hormuz Strait. Record amounts. Our navy has the blockade, our navy is unbelievable, our military is unbelievable. We have total control over the Hormuz Strait. But, we are, I think I can say, all of us, and I don't want to speak, because people who work for me, they have a right to their opinion. But, I say, I know the Iranians, and frankly, they're crazy. They've been doing this for not 47 years, but for 51 years. It was 47 when we started, but as years have gone by, whether it's the SS Cole, whether its... they killed many Americans. They started the war 51 years ago. They killed 75,000 protestors over the last eight months. It's a very evil group of people. They cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

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It's pretty apparent that this hurt Republicans in the midterms just concluded. Gas prices were a major factor; it's not something you can explain away or dodge when everyone sees the price every day in neon lights, when everyone feels the pinch when they fill up. The question is, was it worth it to try to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power? President Trump clearly thinks it was, in his statement: They cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

That is, of course, what American presidents have been saying for decades now, and it's only now we're seeing some hope for success; it turns out destroying Iran's military, taking out several echelons of Iran's civil authorities, and pinning them down with economic sanctions is a lot more effective than delivering pallets of American currency into Tehran in the dark of night.

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