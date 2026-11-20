On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia denied a request from progressive Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver (NJ-10) for legislative immunity as a sitting member of Congress related to an altercation outside an immigrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey, in 2025. The Court was asked to reconsider an August 2026 ruling that would require McIver to face at least two of the three charges regarding the incident.

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New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver (D) must face charges related to a confrontation last year with federal officers after the Third Circuit rejected her request for a rehearing. https://t.co/P9hkio7lSW — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) November 19, 2026

McIver's initial request to the Appeals Court included attempting to invoke the Constitution's Speech and Debate clause, claiming that her actions fell under her constitutionally protected responsibilities as a member of Congress. However, in August, the three-judge panel disagreed, stating that legislative immunity would not stand for two of the three counts. The third count was sent back to a lower court for review. Thursday's order left that decision in place.

In May 2025, McIver, along with a group of Democratic lawmakers and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, made an unannounced visit to the Delaney Hall detention center. A confrontation ensued, and court documents allege that McIver "slammed her forearm" into an ICE agent who was attempting to arrest Baraka. The federal appellate court sided with a lower court and ruled that McIver's "alleged intervention into the Mayor’s questionable arrest had no cognizable connection to any legislative function" that would be constitutionally protected. A second count alleges that McIver used both forearms to "strike [an officer] as she returned inside of the secured area of Delaney Hall." McIver struck out again, as two judges wrote:

Like the acts charged in Count One, the acts of pushing past and forcibly striking someone are unambiguously non-legislative: they are not integral to the legislative process.

The third judge, dissenting, wrote, "When an Executive Branch official prevents a Member from entering a DHS facility, she is denied effective access to an oversight inspection."

NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW: “The Trump administration scored another win in court a House progressive who was accused of assaulting federal immigration agents, Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., was denied her request that the U.S. Court of Appeals” — Irving Spud (@IrvingSpud) November 20, 2026

McIver went on to portray herself as the victim and released a statement:

"Donald Trump continues to send warning shots to Democrats in Congress and in all levels of power — but their case against me right now, in broad daylight, goes well beyond a warning. Because of a weaponized Department of Justice and because I dared to do my job and conduct oversight of ICE, I am facing 17 years in prison. Now, due to the disappointing decision by the Third Circuit, we are all one step closer to a world in which the President of the United States can try to imprison people simply because he does not like what they stand for."

While LaMonica McIver grumbles about Donald Trump imprisoning people "because he does not like what they stand for," since the Democrats' big wins in the midterm elections, they have made no bones about the fact that their priority is to go after their political opponents. That means anyone remotely associated with President Trump. Apparently, weaponization is okay when your side does it.

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If convicted, Rep. McIver could face up to 17 years in prison, and her case could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

Today’s decision by the Third Circuit means we are one step closer to a world in which the president can try to imprison people simply because he does not like what they stand for. While I am the first lawmaker they have tried to jail, I will surely not be the last. https://t.co/elHrGmHQ6j — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) November 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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