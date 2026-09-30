DOJ Indicts 10 Noncitizens for Illegal Voting in Minnesota

What is it with Minnesota? Is there something in the water of those 10,000 lakes, or at least in the Twin Cities area? First billions in various fraud schemes, many of them tied to Minneapolis's extensive Somali community, now it's people voting illegally — you know, that thing that Democrats keep telling us almost never happens, but that we find out, keeps happening.

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On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced the indictment of 10 foreign nationals who are accused of voting illegally in the 2022, 2024 and 2026 (primary) elections. Attorney General Todd Blanche made the announcement.

.@AGToddBlanche announces that ten foreign nationals have been indicted for illegal voting and registration offenses in the state of Minnesota:



"Charges include illegally voting in the general elections of 2022, 2024, and the primary elections of August 2026." pic.twitter.com/eYGBRBTUar — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2026

AG Blanche said:

Today we are announcing that a federal grand jury returned indictments against 10 foreign nationals, alleged to have committed unlawful voting and registration offenses in the state of Minnesota. In total, the grand jury's indictments include nine counts of illegal voting by an alien, and nine counts of making a false claim of citizenship in order to register to vote. Charges include illegally voting in the general elections of 2022, 2024, and the midterm, the primary elections of August of this year, of August 2026. The defendants that have been charged include foreign nationals from Brazil, Ghana, and Liberia. So, we have talked repeatedly about the importance of election integrity, and we're certainly not going to stop talking about that now. Voter fraud erodes the public's trust in our electoral system, and it's vital to our democratic process that we do everything that we can to restore that trust. The most basic way that the Department of Justice can accomplish this restoration of trust, is by working to makes sure that the only people voting in an election in the United States are American citizens, who are eligible to vote.

This is why we need the SAVE America Act, which would have precluded these people doing what they did — and many more just like them who are almost certainly out there, messing about in our elections. This is why we need to be able to trust our elections once more. Democrats would have us believe that this kind of thing, these unforgivable interferences in our American elections, don't happen often enough to worry about. Democrats, the same people who are hoping to take control of Congress in the midterms, to start the process of eliminating the electoral vote system we use to elect presidents, to pass laws banning voter ID requirements, to defund and ultimately disband ICE and throw open our borders, and to start another round of the Impeach-A-Palooza against President Trump and, likely, many members of his cabinet.

That's why we never heard about indictments like this during the Biden administration. That's why we don't hear many Democrats talking about illegal voting now, except when they assure us that it's not a problem. Well, it is a problem, and for now, indictments and prosecutions are how we will deal with it; but we need Congress to act, and to act fast; there will be a lame duck session after the November midterms, and it may be our last chance to get the SAVE America Act passed.

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So, the question for Democrats in this midterm election cycle and every one in the future, is this: What is the acceptable number of people voting illegally in American elections? The only possible answer is "None." It's another issue that works to Republican advantage. Let's use it.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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