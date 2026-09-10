The Thing That Never Happens Keeps Happening — Now the Proof is Undeniable

The thing that never happens just happened — again.

Despite the countless assurances by the Democrat Party and its Uniparty enables that cheating in elections never happens, and that there is no reason for Americans to doubt elections, and that the United States has the most secure elections in the history of elections, and that voter IDs are "racist," and that there is definitely no reason to pass the SAVE America, a pesky thing keeps happening.

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Non-citizens keep getting caught voting in U.S. elections. The Census Bureau poured through 2020 election data, and it identified at least 24,000 noncitizen voters. Imagine that.

It's almost like the dead giveaway that the American left is lying its asses off is when they scream hysterically about common sense election security measures like those seen in the overwhelming number of nations on earth as if it's an attack on civil rights and common decency and say things like 'how dare you, you racist, xenophobic, nativist, imperialist, warmongering, redneck, Trump-loving, MAGA far-right extremist.'

Yeah. About that. The Daily Caller just uncovered yet another case of a non-citizen voting in U.S. elections.

Mariana Alexandra Dewey, a Peruvian national, was taken into custody Sept. 1 by federal immigration authorities and has since been indicted on charges stemming from allegations that she falsely represented herself as a U.S. citizen in order to register and cast a ballot.

Federal prosecutors say Dewey faces four counts: falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, falsely claiming citizenship in order to vote, fraudulent election conduct, and voting as an alien in a federal election. The Justice Department announced the indictment Thursday and stressed that the charges remain allegations unless proven in court.

According to the Daily Caller, investigators contacted Dewey in April after she changed addresses. She initially told an investigator she was an American citizen before later clarifying that she was actually a lawful permanent resident.

Dewey also acknowledged during the conversation that she had voted in the 2024 general election. Investigators subsequently obtained election records from the Hope Church polling location, including a provisional pollbook and Kansas voter-registration application that contains representations from Dewey that she was a U.S. citizen.

You get that? This is the exact loophole that SAVE America proponents are warning about: Simply averring that one is a U.S. citizen for purposes of voting in an election is nonsense. Almost no nations on earth allow it.

U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said the Justice Department is actively pursuing cases involving illegal voting.

“The Department of Justice remains committed to protecting election integrity and is actively investigating and prosecuting these cases,” Kriegshauser said. He added that people who are ultimately found by a court to have illegally claimed citizenship and voted or attempted to vote in federal elections could face “serious criminal consequences.”

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ICE and Homeland Security Investigations officers participated in Dewey's Sept. 1 arrest. HSI is investigating the federal case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Fadler is prosecuting it. Dewey is scheduled to make her initial federal court appearance on Sept. 14.

The White House seized on the case as evidence supporting the administration's push for tighter voter-eligibility verification. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told the Daily Caller that non-citizens found registering or voting would face arrest and prosecution, adding that “only Americans should be electing American leaders.”

The case also comes amid President Trump's continued push for congressional passage of the SAVE America Act, legislation that would impose documentary proof-of-citizenship requirements for federal voter registration and identification requirements for voting. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said Republicans are considering attempting to advance the proposal through the reconciliation process.

Meanwhile the Undemocratic Party will continue excusing the disenfranchisement of legal U.S. voters with illegal votes by making intellectually dishonest excuses for a broken election system.

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This isn't a Democrat or Republican thing. It's an American thing. Secure our elections or our government will eventually stop being considered legitimate.

The U.S. government only exists by the consent of the governed. Elections are how we know the majority gives its consent.

When elections are broken, the entire system is broken. Such illegal voting cases are piling up and are adding to Americans' frustration.

Congress needs to stop insulting our intelligence and pass the SAVE America Act already.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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