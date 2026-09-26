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CNN Gets Nailed by Another Media Outlet Over Its Latest Claim About Pool Coverage

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 26, 2026 10:37 PM
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CNN Gets Nailed by Another Media Outlet Over Its Latest Claim About Pool Coverage
Townhall Media

CNN has not been handling the media controversy with President Donald Trump well. 

As we noted earlier, CNN was spreading yet another bunch of bunk on Friday, claiming "advisors" were encouraging Trump to declare martial law. And they wonder why people don't trust them and don't believe they have any credibility. 

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But they kept going on Saturday as they spoke about Trump's trip to Knoxville, TN, to see the Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers college football game. 

CNN's Fredricka Whitfield claimed that CNN had been cut off from doing the pool coverage on that trip by the White House and that "no outlet has been tapped to replace CNN, which means limited coverage of his trip."  

But Real America's Voice (RAV) explained they had been tapped to do the coverage. So that claim by CNN was untrue. They said they had a "publicly available pool feed for ANY network that chooses to cover the President."    

Media analyst Brian Stelter claimed to Whitfield that Trump was "trying to control news coverage." 

"He is picking a fight with the people who are telling unpleasant truths about his administration," Stelter said. Stelter whined that CNN was the one having to deal with this, but it could be any media outlet.

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Um, Brian? You guys don't seem to want to admit the "unpleasant truth" that RAV did the pool feed instead of you. Why is that? And I didn't notice any drop in coverage because of it. 

Why would anyone believe CNN at this point? 

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News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | FAKE NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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