Watch: Humiliated MS NOW Reporter Forced to Report From the Street After Trump Ban

An MS NOW White House correspondent was denied entry to the complex Saturday after her press badge failed at a security checkpoint. The episode came one day after President Donald Trump announced he was banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House grounds over what he called "fake news."

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Akayla Gardner, who has been covering the administration since August of last year and previously reported for Bloomberg News, said an officer told her the credential had been disabled and confiscated it.

She tried to enter despite knowing the President had announced the ban on her legacy media network. And although she made it through the first two gates to the grounds, the third was a different story.

"Once I was inside where we have magnetometers, I attempted to scan my badge, which we have to do in able to get into the White House grounds," she said. "It did not work. There was a red beeping light."

"And so the officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled. I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him," added Gardner.

The reporter explained that her producer got past the security apparatus, but she and a photographer had their badges confiscated.

"This is the first action we know of, of them actually denying us entry into the White House."

😂😂😂“I attempted to scan my badge. It did not work.” — MS NOW, reporting from the street after Trump followed through on the White House ban. pic.twitter.com/zgF4aVI4kU — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) September 19, 2026

The President sent leftists into a tizzy by giving the royal boot to MS NOW, CNN, and Politico on Friday afternoon.

"Effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW ... and Politico ... from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" he wrote on social media.

"Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America," he added.

CNN took exception to the ban, releasing a statement insisting it stands firmly behind its "fair and accurate reporting."

Which, if you didn't just spit your Diet Coke out all over the screen at that thought, congratulations on the restraint.

The administration's rapid response team hilariously countered CNN's claims by listing a plethora of provably false narratives pushed by the once-respected network.

And that's a short list. Believe you me. Lying is like breathing to these banned outlets, so it's hard to remember all of the many, many instances.

Trump's post also said other networks would be included in the ban later on.

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The dinosaur media went apoplectic over the thought that their access to the White House was being cut off. But former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dropped a MOAB on their foot-stomping anger.

"The president is right to support the First Amendment. But he’s also right to ask that you be honest and fair," she said. "That’s not an unreasonable thing to ask.”

Former WH Press Sec Sarah Huckabee Sanders SHUTS DOWNS reporters crying about Trump banning CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House



“I think it’s hard for you to argue against a free press when you’re literally standing in the Oval Office asking questions of the president… pic.twitter.com/xg3gF1QTlR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 18, 2026

Spare us the righteous indignation over the ban, media hacks. Nobody was more combative with the media than your muse, Barack Obama, who, by the way, during the closing weeks of his 2008 presidential campaign, removed three newspaper reporters from his traveling press plane.

All three of those reporters had endorsed John McCain at the time.

Obama also used his Department of Justice (DOJ) to try to shut down former Fox News reporter James Rosen (now with Newsmax) by spying on him and accusing him of being involved in criminal behavior. A 2010 subpoena approved by Eric Holder implicated Rosen as a possible co-conspirator under the Espionage Act of 1917. As such, investigators gained access to his phone records and two days’ worth of Rosen’s emails.

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Additionally, Holder's team seized the records of reporters at Fox News and the Associated Press (AP). The AP reporters – 20 of them – had their phone records subpoenaed through their providers, something they claimed at the time was a “massive and unprecedented intrusion” into news-gathering operations.

But yeah, MS NOW having to report from the street instead of inside the Oval Office is a complete breakdown of the First Amendment. Get the heck out of here.

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