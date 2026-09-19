CNN Left on the Sidewalk After Being Booted From WH, Then a Passerby Hilariously Chimes in Live

As we reported, three media outlets - CNN, MS NOW, and Politico - are no longer welcome to attend White House Press briefings or Oval Office Q&As. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he'd had enough of the "fake news."

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We reported earlier on an MS NOW reporter whining on camera about having her badge invalidated when she tried to access the White House Saturday.

CNN flipped out and said they stood behind their reporting. Then, as we pointed out, the administration's Rapid Response account nuked them, posting a list of some of the various "CNN hoaxes."

The network was left to complain on the sidewalk, as reporter Betsy Klein explained how the Secret Service told her that her card had been deactivated and she wasn't allowed inside anymore.

🔥 LMAO! CNN is being forced to do their live shots from the SIDEWALK outside the White House after their press badge were CONFISCATED by Secret Service



MS NOW's access was denied this morning as well.



"We can do our job anywhere," declared the CNN reporter. Good! Do it right… pic.twitter.com/1J3CXNZmP6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 19, 2026

Then Klein claimed, "We can do our job anywhere." Exactly. You don't need to get a special briefing. Especially since that briefing doesn't seem to have helped CNN to be more accurate.

But that's when they got served up a message by a passerby, hitting them with exactly the same point President Trump is making.

🤣🔥 INCREDIBLE: Some patriot just walked up and HECKLED CNN's reporter LIVE ON AIR outside the White House



"Tell the truth! If you tell the truth, then you won't get revoked. Tell the truth."



What a concept! 🤯



Unfortunately, CNN is totally incapable of telling the truth.… https://t.co/CIqQKla59y pic.twitter.com/BCzEbChBTl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 19, 2026

"Tell the truth! If you tell the truth, then you won't get revoked. Tell the truth," the man said, with his comment being humorously caught on their video. That guy definitely gets the gold star for the day, speaking for so many of us.

People absolutely loved the justice of it, and some were not holding back on their thoughts about CNN's "news."

This is just so delicious!!!🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ym2AarzDFC — Cynthia Holt (@Ghostofcynthia) September 19, 2026

Here’s the “clarity”, you are standing on the sidewalk outside of the White House doing your report. You can’t get much more “clarity” than that. 🤣 — Charles Garrett (@Garrett_CA) September 19, 2026

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Tell The Truth https://t.co/WwsOHnGIb9 — brenda furqueron (@BrendaFurqueron) September 19, 2026

Doubtless, CNN and the others will sue, and we'll have to see where that all ends up after the matter wends its way through the courts.

But right now, this action by Trump has certainly made a point. And CNN is learning that it isn't only Trump who takes issue with their reporting. You would think the network might wonder why their ratings put them behind Fox News, why people don't respect them or their alleged stories, and why they're about as popular as pond scum.

This might give them a little more insight into that.

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